Is Weakness In Silk Logistics Holdings Limited (ASX:SLH) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 8.0% over the past week, it is easy to disregard Silk Logistics Holdings (ASX:SLH). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Silk Logistics Holdings' ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Silk Logistics Holdings is:

14% = AU$7.6m ÷ AU$54m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the yearly profit. So, this means that for every A$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of A$0.14.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Silk Logistics Holdings' Earnings Growth And 14% ROE

To start with, Silk Logistics Holdings' ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE is similar to the industry average of 12%. This probably goes some way in explaining Silk Logistics Holdings' significant 57% net income growth over the past five years amongst other factors. We reckon that there could also be other factors at play here. Such as - high earnings retention or an efficient management in place.

As a next step, we compared Silk Logistics Holdings' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 16%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Silk Logistics Holdings is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Silk Logistics Holdings Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Silk Logistics Holdings' three-year median payout ratio to shareholders is 9.5%, which is quite low. This implies that the company is retaining 90% of its profits. So it looks like Silk Logistics Holdings is reinvesting profits heavily to grow its business, which shows in its earnings growth.

Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to rise to 46% over the next three years. Still, forecasts suggest that Silk Logistics Holdings' future ROE will rise to 35% even though the the company's payout ratio is expected to rise. We presume that there could some other characteristics of the business that could be driving the anticipated growth in the company's ROE.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Silk Logistics Holdings' performance. In particular, it's great to see that the company is investing heavily into its business and along with a high rate of return, that has resulted in a sizeable growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

