Is Weakness In SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 9.7% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on SiteOne Landscape Supply's ROE.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for SiteOne Landscape Supply is:

23% = US$281m ÷ US$1.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.23 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

SiteOne Landscape Supply's Earnings Growth And 23% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that SiteOne Landscape Supply has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, a comparison with the average industry ROE of 22% also portrays the company's ROE in a good light. Given the circumstances, the significant 38% net income growth seen by SiteOne Landscape Supply over the last five years is not surprising.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that SiteOne Landscape Supply's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 16% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. What is SITE worth today? The intrinsic value infographic in our free research report helps visualize whether SITE is currently mispriced by the market.

Is SiteOne Landscape Supply Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

SiteOne Landscape Supply doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with SiteOne Landscape Supply's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business, and at a high rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. With that said, on studying the latest analyst forecasts, we found that while the company has seen growth in its past earnings, analysts expect its future earnings to shrink. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

