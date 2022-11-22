Should Weakness in Solarvest Holdings Berhad's (KLSE:SLVEST) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

Solarvest Holdings Berhad (KLSE:SLVEST) has had a rough three months with its share price down 7.8%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. In this article, we decided to focus on Solarvest Holdings Berhad's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Solarvest Holdings Berhad is:

6.4% = RM12m ÷ RM180m (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. That means that for every MYR1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated MYR0.06 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Solarvest Holdings Berhad's Earnings Growth And 6.4% ROE

On the face of it, Solarvest Holdings Berhad's ROE is not much to talk about. A quick further study shows that the company's ROE doesn't compare favorably to the industry average of 8.7% either. Therefore, Solarvest Holdings Berhad's flat earnings over the past five years can possibly be explained by the low ROE amongst other factors.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that the growth figure reported by Solarvest Holdings Berhad compares quite favourably to the industry average, which shows a decline of 2.4% in the same period.

Is Solarvest Holdings Berhad Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

In spite of a normal three-year median payout ratio of 26% (or a retention ratio of 74%), Solarvest Holdings Berhad hasn't seen much growth in its earnings. Therefore, there might be some other reasons to explain the lack in that respect. For example, the business could be in decline.

Only recently, Solarvest Holdings Berhad started paying a dividend. This means that the management might have concluded that its shareholders prefer dividends over earnings growth. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 24%. However, Solarvest Holdings Berhad's ROE is predicted to rise to 14% despite there being no anticipated change in its payout ratio.

Summary

In total, it does look like Solarvest Holdings Berhad has some positive aspects to its business. Despite its low rate of return, the fact that the company reinvests a very high portion of its profits into its business, no doubt contributed to its high earnings growth. That being so, the latest analyst forecasts show that the company will continue to see an expansion in its earnings. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

