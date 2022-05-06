Will Weakness in South Port New Zealand Limited's (NZSE:SPN) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

South Port New Zealand (NZSE:SPN) has had a rough week with its share price down 1.9%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. In this article, we decided to focus on South Port New Zealand's ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for South Port New Zealand is:

21% = NZ$11m ÷ NZ$50m (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2021).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. So, this means that for every NZ$1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of NZ$0.21.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of South Port New Zealand's Earnings Growth And 21% ROE

To start with, South Port New Zealand's ROE looks acceptable. Further, the company's ROE compares quite favorably to the industry average of 7.8%. This probably laid the ground for South Port New Zealand's moderate 5.2% net income growth seen over the past five years.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that South Port New Zealand's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 3.9% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is South Port New Zealand fairly valued compared to other companies? These 3 valuation measures might help you decide.

Is South Port New Zealand Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

South Port New Zealand has a significant three-year median payout ratio of 69%, meaning that it is left with only 31% to reinvest into its business. This implies that the company has been able to achieve decent earnings growth despite returning most of its profits to shareholders.

Moreover, South Port New Zealand is determined to keep sharing its profits with shareholders which we infer from its long history of paying a dividend for at least ten years.

Summary

Overall, we are quite pleased with South Port New Zealand's performance. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. Up till now, we've only made a short study of the company's growth data. To gain further insights into South Port New Zealand's past profit growth, check out this visualization of past earnings, revenue and cash flows.

