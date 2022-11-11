Should Weakness in Sypris Solutions, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:SYPR) Stock Be Seen As A Sign That Market Will Correct The Share Price Given Decent Financials?

Sypris Solutions (NASDAQ:SYPR) has had a rough three months with its share price down 8.6%. However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financials over the long term, which in this case look pretty respectable. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Sypris Solutions' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Sypris Solutions is:

1.7% = US$338k ÷ US$20m (Based on the trailing twelve months to July 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.02.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Sypris Solutions' Earnings Growth And 1.7% ROE

It is quite clear that Sypris Solutions' ROE is rather low. Not just that, even compared to the industry average of 14%, the company's ROE is entirely unremarkable. Despite this, surprisingly, Sypris Solutions saw an exceptional 44% net income growth over the past five years. We believe that there might be other aspects that are positively influencing the company's earnings growth. For example, it is possible that the company's management has made some good strategic decisions, or that the company has a low payout ratio.

We then compared Sypris Solutions' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 10% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. If you're wondering about Sypris Solutions''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Sypris Solutions Using Its Retained Earnings Effectively?

Given that Sypris Solutions doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, we infer that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits to grow its business.

Summary

In total, it does look like Sypris Solutions has some positive aspects to its business. Even in spite of the low rate of return, the company has posted impressive earnings growth as a result of reinvesting heavily into its business. While we won't completely dismiss the company, what we would do, is try to ascertain how risky the business is to make a more informed decision around the company. To know the 3 risks we have identified for Sypris Solutions visit our risks dashboard for free.

