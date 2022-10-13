Will Weakness in Third Age Health Services Limited's (NZSE:TAH) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

It is hard to get excited after looking at Third Age Health Services' (NZSE:TAH) recent performance, when its stock has declined 18% over the past three months. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. In this article, we decided to focus on Third Age Health Services' ROE.

ROE or return on equity is a useful tool to assess how effectively a company can generate returns on the investment it received from its shareholders. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Third Age Health Services is:

44% = NZ$1.2m ÷ NZ$2.7m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. One way to conceptualize this is that for each NZ$1 of shareholders' capital it has, the company made NZ$0.44 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Third Age Health Services' Earnings Growth And 44% ROE

To begin with, Third Age Health Services has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 15% which is quite remarkable. Under the circumstances, Third Age Health Services' considerable five year net income growth of 20% was to be expected.

We then compared Third Age Health Services' net income growth with the industry and we're pleased to see that the company's growth figure is higher when compared with the industry which has a growth rate of 10% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. If you're wondering about Third Age Health Services''s valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is Third Age Health Services Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The high three-year median payout ratio of 55% (implying that it keeps only 45% of profits) for Third Age Health Services suggests that the company's growth wasn't really hampered despite it returning most of the earnings to its shareholders.

Along with seeing a growth in earnings, Third Age Health Services only recently started paying dividends. Its quite possible that the company was looking to impress its shareholders.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Third Age Health Services' performance. In particular, its high ROE is quite noteworthy and also the probable explanation behind its considerable earnings growth. Yet, the company is retaining a small portion of its profits. Which means that the company has been able to grow its earnings in spite of it, so that's not too bad. Until now, we have only just grazed the surface of the company's past performance by looking at the company's fundamentals. So it may be worth checking this free detailed graph of Third Age Health Services' past earnings, as well as revenue and cash flows to get a deeper insight into the company's performance.

