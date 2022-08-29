Is Weakness In Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock A Sign That The Market Could be Wrong Given Its Strong Financial Prospects?

With its stock down 5.8% over the past week, it is easy to disregard Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX). However, stock prices are usually driven by a company’s financial performance over the long term, which in this case looks quite promising. Specifically, we decided to study Vertex Pharmaceuticals' ROE in this article.

Return on Equity or ROE is a test of how effectively a company is growing its value and managing investors’ money. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How Do You Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Vertex Pharmaceuticals is:

27% = US$3.2b ÷ US$12b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the amount earned after tax over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.27 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. We now need to evaluate how much profit the company reinvests or "retains" for future growth which then gives us an idea about the growth potential of the company. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals' Earnings Growth And 27% ROE

To begin with, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Even when compared to the industry average of 23% the company's ROE is pretty decent. Therefore, it might not be wrong to say that the impressive five year 32% net income growth seen by Vertex Pharmaceuticals was probably achieved as a result of the high ROE.

As a next step, we compared Vertex Pharmaceuticals' net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 21%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Vertex Pharmaceuticals is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Vertex Pharmaceuticals Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Vertex Pharmaceuticals doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the high earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Vertex Pharmaceuticals' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. That being so, a study of the latest analyst forecasts show that the company is expected to see a slowdown in its future earnings growth. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

