Will Weakness in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated's (NASDAQ:VRTX) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

With its stock down 7.2% over the past month, it is easy to disregard Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Particularly, we will be paying attention to Vertex Pharmaceuticals' ROE today.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. In simpler terms, it measures the profitability of a company in relation to shareholder's equity.

How Is ROE Calculated?

The formula for return on equity is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Vertex Pharmaceuticals is:

24% = US$3.3b ÷ US$14b (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.24 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Generally speaking, other things being equal, firms with a high return on equity and profit retention, have a higher growth rate than firms that don’t share these attributes.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals' Earnings Growth And 24% ROE

To begin with, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a pretty high ROE which is interesting. Additionally, a comparison with the average industry ROE of 24% also portrays the company's ROE in a good light. Given the circumstances, the significant 26% net income growth seen by Vertex Pharmaceuticals over the last five years is not surprising.

We then performed a comparison between Vertex Pharmaceuticals' net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 28% in the same period.

Earnings growth is a huge factor in stock valuation. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. Is VRTX fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Vertex Pharmaceuticals Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Vertex Pharmaceuticals doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Vertex Pharmaceuticals' performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

