Will Weakness in Vista Outdoor Inc.'s (NYSE:VSTO) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) has had a rough three months with its share price down 10.0%. However, a closer look at its sound financials might cause you to think again. Given that fundamentals usually drive long-term market outcomes, the company is worth looking at. In this article, we decided to focus on Vista Outdoor's ROE.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Vista Outdoor is:

40% = US$497m ÷ US$1.2b (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2022).

The 'return' is the profit over the last twelve months. That means that for every $1 worth of shareholders' equity, the company generated $0.40 in profit.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

So far, we've learned that ROE is a measure of a company's profitability. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming all else is equal, companies that have both a higher return on equity and higher profit retention are usually the ones that have a higher growth rate when compared to companies that don't have the same features.

A Side By Side comparison of Vista Outdoor's Earnings Growth And 40% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Vista Outdoor has a significantly high ROE. Second, a comparison with the average ROE reported by the industry of 32% also doesn't go unnoticed by us. So, the substantial 59% net income growth seen by Vista Outdoor over the past five years isn't overly surprising.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Vista Outdoor's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 33% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. It’s important for an investor to know whether the market has priced in the company's expected earnings growth (or decline). Doing so will help them establish if the stock's future looks promising or ominous. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Vista Outdoor is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Vista Outdoor Efficiently Re-investing Its Profits?

Vista Outdoor doesn't pay any dividend to its shareholders, meaning that the company has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This is likely what's driving the high earnings growth number discussed above.

Summary

On the whole, we feel that Vista Outdoor's performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, on studying current analyst estimates, we were concerned to see that while the company has grown its earnings in the past, analysts expect its earnings to shrink in the future. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

