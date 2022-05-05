Will Weakness in WNS (Holdings) Limited's (NYSE:WNS) Stock Prove Temporary Given Strong Fundamentals?

It is hard to get excited after looking at WNS (Holdings)'s (NYSE:WNS) recent performance, when its stock has declined 7.9% over the past month. But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study WNS (Holdings)'s ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is an important factor to be considered by a shareholder because it tells them how effectively their capital is being reinvested. In other words, it is a profitability ratio which measures the rate of return on the capital provided by the company's shareholders.

View our latest analysis for WNS (Holdings)

How Is ROE Calculated?

Return on equity can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for WNS (Holdings) is:

18% = US$132m ÷ US$754m (Based on the trailing twelve months to March 2022).

The 'return' is the income the business earned over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.18 in profit.

What Has ROE Got To Do With Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of WNS (Holdings)'s Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

To begin with, WNS (Holdings) seems to have a respectable ROE. And on comparing with the industry, we found that the the average industry ROE is similar at 17%. This certainly adds some context to WNS (Holdings)'s moderate 15% net income growth seen over the past five years.

We then performed a comparison between WNS (Holdings)'s net income growth with the industry, which revealed that the company's growth is similar to the average industry growth of 13% in the same period.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. If you're wondering about WNS (Holdings)'s's valuation, check out this gauge of its price-to-earnings ratio, as compared to its industry.

Is WNS (Holdings) Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

WNS (Holdings) doesn't pay any dividend currently which essentially means that it has been reinvesting all of its profits into the business. This definitely contributes to the decent earnings growth number that we discussed above.

Conclusion

On the whole, we feel that WNS (Holdings)'s performance has been quite good. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

