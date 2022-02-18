Wealth Gap Widening + Startup Raises Eyebrows

Happy Friday, Redwood City-Woodside! Here's everything you need to know about what's happening locallytoday.

Partly sunny. High: 67 Low: 41.

Bay Area lawmakers want to strengthen California's public meeting rules (San José Spotlight) Report says wealth gap widening in Silicon Valley (KALW) The startup Fast is a hit in Silicon Valley. But its CEO raises eyebrows in Australia (Capital Public Radio News)

Student Minimum Day - Redwood High (12:00 AM)

County of San Mateo - Government: "The County's Product Give Away Program redistributes household products for free, each Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 2-3 p.m. at 32 Tower Rd., San Mateo. More details ⬇️" (Facebook)

Woodside-area Horse Owners Association: "Portola Valley resident lives her passion.....Great story on starting riding later in life and loving it!" (Facebook)

Redwood City Girls Softball League: "A little throwback from 2021 Fall ball!!!! It’s almost time for softball!!! #rcgsl #FallBall2021" (Facebook)

County of San Mateo - Government: "The County of San Mateo is providing at-home test kits and masks for families in need for their use during the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing recovery efforts." (Facebook)

Redwood City Public Library: "Join Bay Area members of Tsuru for Solidarity at this all-ages event combining art and activism.⁠ From the beginning, the WWII incarceration of Japanese and Japanese Americans prompted a range of protest actions." (Facebook)

Redwood City Public Library: "Please join us on Tuesday, February 22 for Stortyime in the Park: Magical Bridge Playground at 10 AM! On the 4th Tuesday of each month a, librarian is at Magical Bridge Playground to read stories." (Facebook)

Redwood City Public Library: "The Makerspace at the Downtown Library will be opening on March 1, 2022!" (Facebook)

Henry Ford Elementary PTA: "Wednesday’s Staff Appreciation Breakfast luckily landed on a full moon to give staff some extra strength to get through! One more day! You got this!" (Facebook)

Cañada College: "In observance of Lincoln’s Birthday and President’s Day, campus will be closed February 18-21 and will re-open on Tuesday, February 22. We wish you a safe and restful holiday." (Facebook)

Project READ-Redwood City: "Mindset tips for children." (Facebook)

— Eric He

