Is Wealth Glory Holdings (HKG:8269) Using Debt In A Risky Way?

The external fund manager backed by Berkshire Hathaway's Charlie Munger, Li Lu, makes no bones about it when he says 'The biggest investment risk is not the volatility of prices, but whether you will suffer a permanent loss of capital. So it seems the smart money knows that debt - which is usually involved in bankruptcies - is a very important factor, when you assess how risky a company is. Importantly, Wealth Glory Holdings Limited (HKG:8269) does carry debt. But the more important question is: how much risk is that debt creating?

Why Does Debt Bring Risk?

Debt assists a business until the business has trouble paying it off, either with new capital or with free cash flow. In the worst case scenario, a company can go bankrupt if it cannot pay its creditors. However, a more common (but still painful) scenario is that it has to raise new equity capital at a low price, thus permanently diluting shareholders. Of course, the upside of debt is that it often represents cheap capital, especially when it replaces dilution in a company with the ability to reinvest at high rates of return. When we examine debt levels, we first consider both cash and debt levels, together.

What Is Wealth Glory Holdings's Debt?

The image below, which you can click on for greater detail, shows that Wealth Glory Holdings had debt of HK$11.8m at the end of September 2019, a reduction from HK$17.9m over a year. However, its balance sheet shows it holds HK$15.0m in cash, so it actually has HK$3.19m net cash.

A Look At Wealth Glory Holdings's Liabilities

We can see from the most recent balance sheet that Wealth Glory Holdings had liabilities of HK$19.3m falling due within a year, and liabilities of HK$11.8m due beyond that. Offsetting this, it had HK$15.0m in cash and HK$69.8m in receivables that were due within 12 months. So it actually has HK$53.7m more liquid assets than total liabilities.

This surplus liquidity suggests that Wealth Glory Holdings's balance sheet could take a hit just as well as Homer Simpson's head can take a punch. With this in mind one could posit that its balance sheet is as strong as beautiful a rare rhino. Succinctly put, Wealth Glory Holdings boasts net cash, so it's fair to say it does not have a heavy debt load! There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. But you can't view debt in total isolation; since Wealth Glory Holdings will need earnings to service that debt. So if you're keen to discover more about its earnings, it might be worth checking out this graph of its long term earnings trend.

In the last year Wealth Glory Holdings wasn't profitable at an EBIT level, but managed to grow its revenue by 24%, to HK$89m. With any luck the company will be able to grow its way to profitability.

So How Risky Is Wealth Glory Holdings?

Although Wealth Glory Holdings had negative earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) over the last twelve months, it generated positive free cash flow of HK$9.7m. So taking that on face value, and considering the net cash situation, we don't think that the stock is too risky in the near term. Given it also grew revenue by 24% over the last year, we think there's a good chance the company is on track. That growth could mean this is one stock well worth watching. There's no doubt that we learn most about debt from the balance sheet. However, not all investment risk resides within the balance sheet - far from it. Be aware that Wealth Glory Holdings is showing 4 warning signs in our investment analysis , and 1 of those makes us a bit uncomfortable...