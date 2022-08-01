Just How Rich Do You Have to Be to Need Wealth Management?

Sam Lipscomb
·5 min read

Wealth management services are some of the most high-level and comprehensive financial services that exist. While financial planning services can help with individual financial matters, and asset management services typically deal with investments, wealth management can encompass every part of an individual's finances from taxes to estate planning, to charitable giving and more. But should you pay for wealth management services? This will depend on your specific financial situation, so it's important to make sure that it fits in with your overall financial plan and goals. If you decide you want wealth management, SmartAsset's free matching tool can help you find a financial advisor.

What Is Wealth Management?

Wealth management is a comprehensive financial service that not only offers clients investment advice, but also helps with a wide range of financial and financial-adjacent matters that affect different parts of a client's financial life.

Wealth managers typically develop complex and holistic financial plans that detail information about investing, taxes, charitable giving, estate planning and any other relevant needs or goals. In turn, they typically manage your investments with an eye towards your long-term goals.

Wealth managers also help set, review and update goals, rebalance investment portfolios and assess whether clients need other services to protect their wealth. This could include managing charitable giving, tax liabilities and business plans.

Because of its comprehensive nature, wealth management is typically reserved for individuals who are at least above the high-net-worth threshold. This is generally seen as someone who has at least $750,000 in investable assets or a $1.5 million net worth.

Who Can Access Wealth Management Services?

Wealth management services aren't typically available for everyone. Due to the comprehensive nature of them, firms can require high minimums, such as $500,000 or $1 million. In fact, they may even charge additional fees to cover the costs of wealth management services, being that they're comprehensive.

For reference, financial advisors at most firms typically charge fees based on a percentage of assets under management (AUM) for portfolio management services. These rates generally reside somewhere around 1% of AUM annually, though rates usually drop as you invest more with the firm. Managers can also charge clients in other ways, which can include hourly charges, fixed fees, commissions and performance-based fees.

While the specific amount you'll pay for wealth management will vary significantly by firm, you'll probably need at least $1 million. For example, Fidelity requires $10 million in investable assets for private wealth management services. However, it also has a simpler service with the firm has a lower minimum of $250,000.

When Should You Consider Wealth Management?

Ultimately, whether wealth management and other financial planning services are worth it completely depends upon your specific financial situation. For example, are you looking to build an estate plan, plan for retirement and make investments all at once? Then the holistic nature of wealth management might be for you.

Let's say you have $1 million in investable assets, you set up a trust for your children and grandchildren and you are the beneficiary of your parents' estate. A wealth manager can help you invest your funds, provide trust and estate planning services and work with you on a financial plan to minimize taxes and maximize income.

Wealth management services generally benefit clients most as they acquire more wealth to invest or manage. But this isn't a hard and fast rule. As we mentioned earlier, some firms may offer clients simplified services at lower minimums.

Additionally, it's also worth noting that since wealth managers typically combine different strategies to protect client wealth, these comprehensive services could benefit you if you don't have enough time or resources to manage all the aspects of your financial life. Of course, there is a fee for this hands-off approach. In other words, decide based on your own needs if you think a wealth manager is necessary.

Bottom Line

Wealth managers can bring both insight and valuable experience to your assets. But wealth management services are often available only for high-net-worth individuals. This isn't always the case, though, so do your research at firms in your area to find a good match.

Clients often engage in wealth management when they have complex financial situations that require overarching services. These could include charitable giving, tax mitigation, investment management and estate planning, among others. There are few other services available that are that widespread, making it a strong offering for those who need it. But as we state above, each person's situation is unique, so decide for yourself if it's worth it.

Wealth Management Tips

  • If you're thinking about working with a wealth manager or a financial advisor, make sure you explore your options. Finding the right financial advisor doesn’t have to be hard, though. SmartAsset’s free tool matches you with up to three financial advisors in your area in just five minutes. Get started now.

  • Wealth management isn't for everyone. Plenty of people invest and manage their finances on their own. However, if you choose this path, it pays to be well prepared. SmartAsset has you covered on that front as well. Give our investment calculator a try and get started with smarter investing today.

Don't miss out on news that could impact your finances. Get news and tips to make smarter financial decisions with SmartAsset's semi-weekly email. It's 100% free and you can unsubscribe at any time. Sign up today.

For important disclosures regarding SmartAsset, please click here.

Photo credit: ©iStock.com/Drazen_

Recommended Stories

  • Ask An Advisor: Where Should I Stash Short-Term Savings?

    I'm holding $300,000 in cash that I plan to put into a new home. With the market as it is, I'm putting off that purchase for six to nine months. I'm 66 years old, single and plan to retire within … Continue reading → The post Ask An Advisor: Where Should I Stash Short-Term Savings? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • The Top Money Advice From Mark Cuban, Dave Ramsey and More of the Most Influential Experts

    With so much financial advice out there, it's hard to know what's actually essential and what's just white noise. To get the best of the best advice, GOBankingRates asked some of the most trusted...

  • Apple is again borrowing in the debt market to raise money to reward shareholders

    Apple Inc. is again planning to issue debt to reward its shareholders by buying back its own shares and paying dividends,

  • New Bill in Congress Could Help Your Savings Go Further in Retirement

    The U.S. House of Representatives recently passed a new retirement bill called SECURE 2.0, which is designed to build upon the SECURE Act of 2019. SECURE 2.0 aims to make it easier for workers to prepare for retirement, and there are three major changes that could help your savings go further. RMDs ensure that you're not leaving your savings in your retirement fund indefinitely.

  • First case of monkeypox confirmed in Alachua County by Florida Department of Health

    While the case involves an Alachua County resident, the local health administrator said it was likely acquired elsewhere and doubts community spread here.

  • British woman dies after crash near I-75 in Southwest Florida, state police report

    Florida Highway Patrol listed the SUV occupants as residents of the United Kingdom: a 68-year-old male driver and a 67-year-old woman, a passenger.

  • What Does a Recession Mean for Your Retirement?

    The U.S. economy shrank for a second straight quarter, which has renewed many Americans' concerns that a recession could be coming. To be clear, we're not officially in a recession just yet. The National Bureau of Economic Research (NBER) is responsible for deciding when the country is in a recession, and it looks at factors such as the labor market, consumer spending, worker incomes, and GDP to determine when to make the call.

  • Suze Orman Says to Take These 4 Steps Before Buying a Home With a Low Down Payment

    A 20% down payment allows you to avoid having to buy a special type of insurance, called private mortgage insurance. PMI protects mortgage lenders from losing money if they have to foreclose. If you're thinking of buying a house with less than 20% down, this may not be the worst idea in the world as you can get into a property and start building equity and benefiting from property appreciation sooner.

  • Beyoncé to Remove Ableist Slur From Song ‘Heated’ After Backlash

    Just like Lizzo did, Beyoncé faced an uproar over her use of the word "spaz" in a new song

  • Kimberly Palmer: 5 ways to feel richer (even if you’re not)

    For author and certified financial planner Tom Corley, feeling rich comes from having an Irish pub-style structure in his backyard in New Jersey that allows him to invite friends over for outdoor drinks. For Liz Gendreau, founder of the website Chief Mom Officer, that feeling comes from taking advantage of free, fun activities like visiting local state parks in her home state of Connecticut. “Richness comes from having small, tangible financial goals that you’re working toward,” says Megan McCoy, assistant professor of personal financial planning at Kansas State University.

  • Two years after the airline bailout, what are consumers getting?

    It’s been nearly two years since U.S. airlines received more than $50 billion in federal aid in the pandemic bailout. Where are the consumer protections?

  • Energy stocks have a sustainable future: it’s in their dividends

    This fund manager says he's never witnessed a consensus opinion as negative on an entire sector as on traditional energy.

  • PerkinElmer to divest some businesses in $2.45 billion cash deal

    Shares of PerkinElmer were up 4% premarket on Monday after the company said it will receive $2.30 billion on closing of the transaction, which will involve the sale of the applied, food and enterprise services businesses. The remaining amount will be contingent on the exit valuation the private equity firm gets when it sells some of the assets related to the businesses it acquires. The divested businesses will continue to use the PerkinElmer brand, while the life sciences and diagnostics businesses that remain will be run by the existing management under a new name and stock ticker that will be announced later, PerkinElmer said.

  • How the US Got Out of the Early ’80s Recession

    You might have noticed that things are getting more expensive, and if you've researched why, you know that inflation is at a 40-year high. The "40-year high" headline is so popular because that kind...

  • The Median Home Sale Price Just Hit a New Record High. Can You Guess How High it Is?

    For roughly the past two years, home buyers have seen home prices rise steadily. From mid-2020 through the start of 2022, the silver lining was that mortgage rates were sitting at very competitive levels, which helped to offset higher home prices. Now, a big reason why home prices have soared so much is that housing inventory has lacked in a serious way.

  • No-Brainer Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    Three companies that have positive answers to all of these questions are Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL), Verizon Communications (NYSE: VZ), and ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM). Apple isn't known as a great dividend stock, but maybe it should be. You can see below that as Apple has focused on expanding from hardware to high-margin software and products that lock in customers, free cash flow has surged to over $100 billion per year.

  • St. Augustine hotel was named a 'Best Resort in Florida' by Travel + Leisure

    The story of how the nine historic St. Augustine structures came to be tied together in a kind of enclave is as fascinating as the houses themselves.

  • China Banks May Face $350 Billion in Losses From Property Crisis

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s banks face mortgage losses of $350 billion in a worst-case scenario as confidence plunges in the nation’s property market and authorities struggle to contain deepening turmoil.Most Read from BloombergChina’s Rebound Remains Fragile as Factories, Property SlumpElon Musk’s Antics Turn Owners and Would-Be Buyers Against TeslaAre We Ready to Start Saying the R-Word?From Profits to Pay, JPMorgan’s Gold Secrets Spill Out in CourtA spiraling crisis of stalled projects has dented

  • Cullen/Frost Bankers' second quarter earnings show steady growth amid challenging environment

    Frost reported a net income of $119.1 million for the quarter. Net income available to common shareholders came out to $117.4 million or $1.81 per share, a rise of one cent per share when compared to a year earlier. Total loans (including PPP loans) for the quarter came out to $16.6 billion, up from $16.3 billion at the end of the first quarter, but less than the $17.2 billion at the end of the second quarter of 2021.

  • I've Backpacked My Whole Life And Would Recommend It To Anyone; Here Are Some Tips For Total Beginners

    I've backpacked my whole life — and I'd recommend it to anyone who is craving adventure.View Entire Post ›