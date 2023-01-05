The wealth preservation trust poised to suffer big falls

city of london

Wealth destruction is not something you associate with the Rothschild family. Yet shares in the investment trust established to manage some of its money have lost about 7pc of their value since we tipped them in March 2021 and we fear that much bigger losses are to come.

This would be a disagreeable prospect for any fund but more so for RIT Capital Partners because it is widely seen as a “wealth preservation” vehicle; its aim is ‘to protect and enhance shareholders’ wealth over the long term”.

For much of the fund’s 34-year existence we would have concurred, as we did when we tipped it. However, analysis of the portfolio now casts doubt on its wealth preservation credentials.

One of the aspects we liked was the wide variety of assets held and the fact that no single one dominated. However, that has changed.

Not only has one “sub-portfolio” grown over the past two years from 24pc to 45pc of the trust, which would in itself be cause for worry, but the assets involved – unquoted stocks – are at the riskier end of the spectrum. Worse, the prices of these assets as reported in the trust’s books look poised for some severe falls.

Privately owned companies are not automatically riskier than quoted ones. But certain unlisted businesses are, in particular those more recently established; the very name given to investment in less mature companies, “venture capital”, gives a sense of the extra risk. Investing in more established private businesses is known as “private equity”.

The two points of concern are, first, that RIT has at least 18.5pc of its money in the less mature, riskier unquoted stocks, according to its interim report for the period to June last year – compared with just 1pc seven years earlier. Second, that the balance sheet value of these assets may be very out of date and, therefore, very wrong.

In a research note published last month analysts at Investec, the bank, wrote: “Over the course of this year we have expressed concern about the apparent disconnect that exists between later-stage venture capital valuations and the experience of public companies with comparable higher growth characteristics.

“Although RIT does not disclose discrete portfolio returns, we estimate the private portfolio was down by about 5pc in the first half of 2022, after some remarkable gains in 2021. We note the Goldman Sachs Non-Profitable Tech index was down by 47pc in the first half.”

In other words, should RIT’s venture capital holdings broadly perform in line with quoted American technology companies yet to become profitable, which seems a reasonably similar group of stocks, their values could almost halve. We wouldn’t see it happen for some time because private companies tend to be valued only infrequently.

Not only that, but in many cases they are valued on the basis of a “funding round”, when new shares are sold to raise further money; this price is then applied to all the shares in issue.

But the founders of some companies are reluctant to raise money in this way if it means marking down the value of the existing shares, Investec said, quoting recent remarks from the chairman of SoftBank, the Japanese technology investor, so we may not see so many revised valuations made on that basis.

The bank added: “We believe this intransigence to accept that the world has moved on, from a period when a tsunami of easy money pushed valuations to eye-watering levels, is undoubtedly contributing to the valuation lag that exists between public and private markets. Ultimately though, there will be price discovery, and for many of the companies in this sector [unquoted stocks], this will be painful.”

There is clearly a danger that when this “price discovery” takes place and is reflected in RIT’s net asset value, a sharp fall will be the result. Of course, some of its other assets may offset any losses and prices of stocks across the board may recover.

But the risk to so large a proportion of its assets sits uneasily with its perceived role as a wealth preservation fund. Investec downgraded it to a “hold” but we will be bolder.

We think better options exist for those who want first and foremost to preserve their capital, namely Ruffer Investment Company, Capital Gearing and Personal Assets. So we advise readers to sell RIT Capital Partners.

