Wealthfront Announces Coinbase Account Integration to Track Your Crypto

The SEC-registered investment advisor Wealthfront has recently announced that it now supports Coinbase wallets and accounts. Wealthfront users will now be able to use the financial planning tool to track their cryptocurrencies.

Wealthfront has created this feature as it’s one of the “most requested” by their clientele who are looking to expand into the emerging and innovative cryptocurrency sector.

Wealthfront Supporting Coinbase Wallets

Wealthfront made the announcement via a blog post on Thursday to excitedly inform their users that it now supports Coinbase account integration.

The new feature is available to those who already have an account with Wealthfront and also to those who are currently utilizing their free financial planning services. Both sets of Wealthfront users will be able to track their cryptocurrency assuming they have already entered their Coinbase account details.

In the official announcement on the blog post, Wealthfront laid out their vision and how they expect this link to Coinbase accounts to pan out:

We want to help you optimize and automate your finances to ensure you reach your unique financial goals. To achieve that vision, we need to incorporate a comprehensive and constantly updated view of your finances. That’s why enhancements, like our new integration with Coinbase, are so important.

Fully Automated Financial Planning Solution

Wealthfront also went on to talk about the advantages of using an automated financial planning solution and how it will improve and evolve as “more data becomes available” with API. When talking about the API options, Wealthfront said

Access to your Coinbase account information is just the latest example. Over time you can count on us to incorporate far more data, from your accounts and third-party providers (like our recent announcement with Intuit’s TurboTax), to deliver even better financial advice.

Wealthfront told MarketWatch earlier this week that they are already planning to offer checking and savings accounts in the first few months of 2019 and are currently in the beta testing phase.

Coinbase is also making noise at the moment and seems to have lots of fingers in lots of pies. Not only is the major crypto exchange linking with Wealthfront, but are also now offering their treading platform across six more European nations, increasing the scope of their platform to 33 countries worldwide.

With the integration of Coinbase accounts and this newly proposed account checking and savings feature, Wealthfront is taking steps to become a fully automated firm that can not only receive direct payments but can also be used to pay bills and making investments.

