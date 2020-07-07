WEALTHSTONE ADVISORS Surpasses $1 Billion in Managed Assets

COLUMBUS, Ohio, July 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The leadership team at WEALTHSTONE ADVISORS announces the firm has surpassed $1 billion in managed assets, with more than $200 million coming from new clients in the most recent quarter.

The WEALTHSTONE Investment Committee members have more than 150 years of combined experience directing and managing sophisticated individual, family office, and institutional investment portfolios for pension, endowment, insurance, and foundations. "Providing clients with a cohesive team with broad, diversified and extensive investment experience is our differentiator," says Norm Cook, President and CEO.

Particularly in the wake of the global pandemic, WEALTHSTONE has seen an influx of investors who are seeking new direction, understanding that they now more than ever need a comprehensive, solid plan. Cook believes, "It's noteworthy that as the market has declined, we have continued to add assets that have helped us over this milestone." He goes on to say, "The challenge has been that the 10-year bull market made everyone feel like they knew what they were doing. We feel that the volatility of the current environment has distinguished those with a comprehensive, long-term investment strategy from those who do not."

WEALTHSTONE ADVISORS was founded in 1977 as Professional Planning Consultants by James H. Wyland, who grew the firm along with the leadership of Paul Breen and Brian Stertzer. For more than 40 years, WEALTHSTONE has focused on the client-advisor relationship and goal-oriented planning that seeks to help individuals build their personal wealth and entrepreneurs in the development of their wealth management and business planning strategies. Cook credits the foundation that was built in the early years, "We are always standing on the shoulders of those who came before us."

A guiding principle of WEALTHSTONE is that the best answer to any financial question is never found in a single discipline, and thus the internal team has been built with extensive experience in five key disciplines: wealth planning, investments, insurance, tax, and business consulting. "We believe we are the only firm in this region of Ohio that offers all of the resources and experience that a successful individual or business owner needs, all under one roof."

About WEALTHSTONE ADVISORS:

WEALTHSTONE ADVISORS has been in the wealth management business since it was founded over 40 years ago. Based in Columbus, Ohio, our team serves clients nationwide. We work with individuals, family offices, and business owners providing an integrated approach to managing the various aspects of their financial affairs over the many cycles of wealth ownership.

WEALTHSTONE ADVISORS is a federally registered investment adviser under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training. The oral and written communications of an adviser provide you with information about which you determine to hire or retain an adviser. For more information please visit: https://adviserinfo.sec.gov/ and search for our firm name.

This is for informational purposes only. Past performance is not indicative of future results, and no investment strategy or risk management technique can guarantee return or eliminate risk. All opinions and estimates constitute the firm's judgment as of the date of this report and are subject to change without notice. WEALTHSTONE ADVISORS assumes no obligation to update this information, or to advise on further developments relating to it.

Contact:

Melissa Welch

243041@email4pr.com

614.340.2965

Cision More

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wealthstone-advisors-surpasses-1-billion-in-managed-assets-301089028.html

SOURCE Wealthstone Advisors