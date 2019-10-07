A wealthy California enclave has some of the purest tap water in the country, and it starts out as sewage

Facebook/Pirate Coast Paddle Boarding





Orange County tap water is "as clean as water can be," activist Seth Siegel writes in his new book, "Troubled Water."

Things weren't always that way: For decades, seawater was seeping into the community's fresh water supply, threatening to expose residents to excess sodium in their taps.

But in 2008, the county revealed a new system that filters sewage water through microscopic holes and disinfects it with UV light to zap contaminants.

Siegel said the system can be replicated all across the country, even in low-income communities.

Whenever I visit my hometown of Orange County, California, I get to sip some of the purest drinking water in the country.

The quality is sometimes hard to spot, since many drinking water contaminants are odorless, tasteless, and invisible to the human eye. Even in cities where the water is contaminated with lead, residents have reported that their taps are crystal clear.

But in Orange County, the water is actually as clean as it looks.

It wasn't always that way. In his new book, "Troubled Water," activist Seth Siegel explains how Orange County's taps went from having too much saltwater to spouting the purest drinking water in the US.

Saltwater was seeping into Orange County's freshwater supply

Orange County is just 35 miles away from Los Angeles, but it relies on a completely different water system to serve its nearly 3.2 million residents. About a decade ago, that system begin churning out the most pristine water the country has ever seen.

From about the 1930s to the 1970s, farmers over-pumped water through Orange County's underground aquifers, the bodies of porous rock that act as a natural filtration system. The process allowed seawater to seep into the county's freshwater supply — what's known as "saltwater intrusion" — and threatened to expose residents to excess sodium in their taps.

Though scientists are still studying the health effects of too much sodium in drinking water, early research suggests it could lead to hypertension and chronic kidney disease.

Orange County prevented this scenario by getting people to drink recycled water instead.

Now, Orange County tap water starts out as sewage

In 2008, the county unveiled a Groundwater Replenishment System that purifies wastewater from the local sewage system and turns it into clean drinking water.

Many cities have struggled to implement the system due to pushback from local residents who aren't keen on drinking water that originated in their toilets. But more than 4 million Americans — including residents of Dallas, Phoenix, and Atlanta — now get at least a portion of their drinking water from treated sewage.

But Orange County's process is unique because it filters for inorganic contaminants — things like pesticides and industrial chemicals that are hard to detect in water, and may still be allowed under federal law.

The US Environmental Protection Agency currently has drinking water regulations for more than 90 contaminants, but Siegel said more than 100,000 chemicals and pharmaceutical compounds escape regulation.

"What makes Orange County so special is they say, 'Okay, fine, the federal rules are X. We don't really care. We're going to go so far beyond those rules that we're going to make the purest water flow we can possibly have,'" he told Business Insider.

Water gets filtered through invisible holes and zapped with UV light

Orange County's filtration process begins like most "toilet to tap" systems in the US. Household sewage arrives at local wastewater treatment facilities, where it's filtered by screens. Then friendly bacteria is added to get rid of lingering organic material (aka human waste).

Most communities allow this treated water to be discharged into public waterways, but Orange County's process doesn't stop there.