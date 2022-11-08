Should Wealthy Carbon Emitters Foot the Bill for Climate Damage?

6
Maddie Bender
·3 min read
Ruobang Wang / EyeEm via Getty
Ruobang Wang / EyeEm via Getty

For the first time, this year’s United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP27) has officially put the topic of “loss and damage” on the agenda for world leaders to discuss in the next two weeks—moving forward the conversation on compensating countries for the damages already wrought by climate change, not just putting money toward disaster preparedness. World leaders, including Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, have praised the inclusion of the topic and called for measurable change to take place.

“We believe that it is critical that we address the issue of ‘loss and damage.’ The talk must come to an end,” Mottley said yesterday.

Loss and damage, simply put, is a catch-all term for helping developing nations hit hard by the effects of climate change. Some small European nations have pledged modest sums toward loss and damage, but there is still intense disagreement over who should receive the aid, the amount provided, and who should be held liable. And it’s extremely unlikely these questions will be resolved at COP27.

There’s a deep power imbalance at the heart of the issue. Wealthy, developed nations are far and away producing the majority of emissions that have raised the average yearly surface temperature of the globe by roughly 2 degrees Fahrenheit since the pre-industrial era—but developing nations are disproportionately bearing the brunt of the ensuing extreme weather events. Take recent flooding in Pakistan: Climate change likely drove the floods that have killed thousands and displaced millions of Pakistanis since August, but the country itself is responsible for less than 1 percent of global carbon emissions. To many global leaders, the situation facing countries like Pakistan reeks of unfairness, particularly in the absence of any form of payment from wealthier nations.

Wealthy nations like the U.S. have historically dragged their feet to acknowledge, much less negotiate loss and damage, possibly out of a fear that compensating developing countries could strengthen a legal case holding developed nations liable for future climate-related damages. There’s also uncertainty and cynicism over cost—in September, U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry made a telling remark about America’s willingness to compensate for loss and damage. “You tell me the government in the world that has trillions of dollars, cause that’s what it costs,” he told the audience at a New York Times event.

Social Media Is Now a Vital Lifeline for Flood Victims

Reportedly, even slotting loss and damage into COP27’s agenda for discussion was a contentious fight, requiring negotiators to work overnight. Conversations about liability and compensation are to remain off the table, as per the resulting compromise.

Some like Mottley stressed that discussions over loss and damage cannot be limited to just talks between world leaders—they must include large corporate polluters like profit-driven oil and gas companies, and hold them accountable for their roles in the ongoing crisis. Otherwise, it’s as U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told COP27 attendees yesterday: “We are on a highway to climate hell with our foot still on the accelerator.”

Read more at The Daily Beast.

Get the Daily Beast's biggest scoops and scandals delivered right to your inbox. Sign up now.

Stay informed and gain unlimited access to the Daily Beast's unmatched reporting. Subscribe now.

Recommended Stories

  • Cop27: Barbados PM talks about ‘moral strategic leadership’ for young people

    Barbados PM Mia Mottley talks about ‘moral strategic leadership’ for young people at Cop27, in Egypt.Source: Zoe Broughton

  • Climate reparations makes conference agenda for the first time

    For the first time, countries have put reparation funds for climate damage on the negotiating agenda at this year’s global climate summit. At the conference, known as COP27, which kicked off this week in Egypt, countries will discuss providing funding for countries that have suffered a disproportionate amount of “loss and damage” from climate change. …

  • 5 workplace benefits that support employees as caregivers

    Sandy Torchia is vice chair of talent and culture at KPMG US and is responsible for leading all aspects of their people strategy. She collaborates closely with the leadership team to develop to implement initiatives that advance the firm’s strategy by unlocking the power of its more than 35,000 professionals, improving employee and partner experiences, and strengthening culture.

  • Hancock County State's Attorney resigning, going to Henderson County

    Hancock County State's Attorney Rachel Mast has announced her resignation and appointment as Henderson County State's Attorney.

  • Cabot (CBT) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Top Estimates

    Cabot (CBT) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of 4.73% and 7.16%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • U.S. changes sanction reasons on virtual currency service Tornado Cash

    The U.S. Treasury has broadened its justification for sanctioning virtual currency mixing service Tornado Cash on allegations it supports North Korea, despite criticism from users that the Treasury is targeting a service and not an organization. In a press release, the Treasury said its Office of Foreign Asset Control had "delisted and simultaneously redesignated" the service, changing its justification from the allegation that it supported North Korean hackers to the allegation that it supported the North Korean regime more generally.

  • Bird flu: Disease confirmed at north Wales captive bird site

    The disease is confirmed at a captive bird site near Buckley in Flintshire according to the council.

  • China Key to Australia’s Green Superpower Ambitions: Garnaut Q&A

    (Bloomberg) -- Australia’s biggest opportunity in a net-zero economy would be to convert iron ore into green steel using hydrogen and then export it to China, according to Ross Garnaut, a professor of economics, former government adviser and ex-ambassador to Beijing.Most Read from BloombergTwitter Now Asks Some Fired Workers to Please Come BackElon Musk Tells Twitter Followers to Vote for a Republican CongressElon Musk Walks Back on Twitter Job Cuts, Blue Checks in Second WeekBillions in Capital

  • Ketanji Brown Jackson Issues Her First Opinion As Supreme Court Justice

    The former public defender dissented with the court's decision not to take the case of a death row inmate who wasn’t given evidence during his trial.

  • U.N. Expert Group Draws ‘Red Line’ Around Greenwashing

    The report comes as U.S. investors await rules from the SEC cracking down on companies making misleading claims about their ESG bona fides.

  • Emergency management recommends evacuations for parts of county, classes canceled as Space Coast braces for Tropical Storm Nicole

    Brevard agencies monitoring as Tropical Storm Nicole continues to strengthen near the Bahamas.

  • What is COP27 and why is it important?

    This year's climate summit comes amid spiralling energy costs and diplomatic tensions.

  • Government failing to protect US forests most critical to fighting climate change, activists say

    Environmental groups are calling on the White House to take more concrete steps to shield the nation’s most important forests — the vast majority of which are on federal lands, and most of which have no formal protection. “It’s the large trees — the oldest trees in the forest — that are our best carbon…

  • Thunberg calls on Egypt to release political prisoners amid climate summit

    Climate activist Greta Thunberg criticized the Egyptian government’s human rights record on day three of the Egypt-hosted COP27 United Nations climate summit, calling for the release of British-Egyptian activist Alaa Abd El-Fattah. “During COP27, we urge the Egyptian authorities to immediately and unconditionally release all those held simply for peacefully exercising their human rights, implementing…

  • US STOCKS-Wall Street ends higher as investors eye U.S. midterms

    Wall Street ended higher on Tuesday during voting in midterm elections that will determine control of the U.S. Congress, with investors betting on a political stalemate that could prevent major policy changes. It was the third straight day of gains on the U.S. stock market, leaving the Dow Jones Industrial Average down less than 10% year-to-date. Helping the blue-chip Dow, shares of drugmaker Amgen Inc rallied almost 6% to a record high after the company reported positive data related to its cholesterol drug and obesity treatment.

  • DaBaby Seemingly Reacts To BOGO Ticket Jokes Mocking His Shows

    The North Carolina rapper may have gotten the last laugh.

  • Trump ally faces election defender in Arizona governor race

    The appeal of Donald Trump's movement will be put to the test Tuesday in the race for governor of Arizona, a crucial battleground state where the former president's allies have taken control of the Republican Party. Republican Kari Lake, a former television news anchor, says she would not have certified the state's 2020 election results. Lake faces Democrat Katie Hobbs, the secretary of state who rose to prominence defending the integrity of President Joe Biden's victory in Arizona, where he eked out the smallest margin of any state he won two years ago.

  • Analysis-Nagging U.S. Treasury liquidity problems raise Fed balance sheet predicament

    The U.S. Federal Reserve's ongoing balance sheet drawdown has exacerbated low liquidity and high volatility in the $20-trillion U.S. Treasury debt market, raising questions on whether the Fed needs to re-think this strategy. Intended to drain stimulus pumped into the economy during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Fed's quantitative tightening (QT), as it is commonly referred to, has been running for the last five months. The Fed's balance sheet though remains at a lofty $8.7 trillion, down modestly from a peak of nearly $9 trillion.

  • Chechen unit reinforces Russian grouping in Kherson Oblast, says General Staff

    The Russian occupation grouping in the area of Novosofiyivka in Kherson Oblast has been reinforced by a unit from Chechnya, the Ukrainian military’s General Staff said in its morning report on Facebook on Nov. 8.

  • ‘Morning Joe’ Slams Kari Lake for Stoking Stolen Election Fear in Arizona: ‘Worst Acting I’ve Ever Seen’

    Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski dragged the gubernatorial candidate for preaching the election could be stolen without providing evidence