Wealthy dentist to testify in trial over wife’s safari death

A wealthy dentist accused of killing his wife on a remote African safari in 2016 and later collecting nearly $5 million in insurance money was expected to testify in his defense Wednesday afternoon during his murder trial.

RELATED >> Federal prosecutor: Dentist confessed to wife’s safari death

Federal prosecutors allege Lawrence “Larry” Rudolph confessed during a fight with his longtime lover at a restaurant after learning that the FBI was investigating his wife Bianca Rudolph’s shooting death.

RELATED >> US dentist on trial for wife’s 2016 safari death in Zambia

His lawyer has argued Rudolph was worth more than $15 million when his wife died and had no financial motive to kill her.

RELATED >> Operator of Three Rivers Dental Group, former Greensburg dentist accused of killing wife on safari

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

TRENDING NOW:

Nearly 50 people displaced from Penn Hills apartment building following parking lot collapse Boy, 6, dies after he was hit by car while riding bike in Glen Hazel Mega Millions jackpot soars to $1.02B after no tickets win Tuesday’s top prize VIDEO: One of the ‘Quecreek 9′ recounts historic rescue 20 years later/ DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts