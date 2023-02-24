Wealthy nations' failure to honour climate finance pledge a 'travesty' - UNDP

Aftab Ahmed and Shivangi Acharya
·1 min read

By Aftab Ahmed and Shivangi Acharya

BENGALURU, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Developed nations' failure to deliver on a decade-old commitment to pay $100 billion in annual climate financing to developing nations is a "travesty", Achim Steiner, administrator of the U.N. Development Programme, said on Thursday.

Wealthy nations, who are most responsible for global warming, are yet to deliver on the 2009 pledge to provide $100 billion per year to help developing nations deal with the consequences of rising global temperatures.

"A travesty. I say this with all honesty," Steiner told Reuters during an interview on the sidelines of a Group of 20 (G20) meeting of finance ministers and central bank governors at a hill resort on the outskirts of the tech hub of Bengaluru.

"I think many countries should ask themselves whether this may be one of the most tragic errors in history, that 10 years after making such a promise, the commitment of $100 billion hasn't been delivered yet."

India's neighbouring South Asian countries Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan have been seeking bailout from the International Monetary Fund due to an economic slowdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Ukraine conflict.

Steiner said that G20 nations need to decide on restructuring debt and haircuts have to be taken as 52 countries in the developing world are close to either facing distress or defaults.

"We need to look at some haircuts, we need to look at some rescheduling and restructuring," Steiner said. (Editing by Sudipto Ganguly)

Recommended Stories

  • How Russia's War In Ukraine Changed Europe

    Experts explain how Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision to invade one year ago has had long-lasting effects on the continent.

  • How Much Will It Cost Me to Retire in the United Kingdom?

    Numerous European countries are among the world's most attractive retirement destinations, and the United Kingdom (U.K.) is no exception. With its rustic villages, historic landmarks and lower cost of living, the U.K. can offer retirees the exact right amount of … Continue reading → The post How to Retire in the United Kingdom (UK) appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Jones leads No. 3 Stanford by No. 21 Colorado in double OT

    This was Haley Jones' take on playing a career-high 50 minutes at elevation: “It was fun,” the Stanford senior guard said. Jones scored 13 of her 23 points over the two overtime periods and the third-ranked Cardinal held off No. 21 Colorado 73-62 on Thursday night. Jones also had 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Cardinal (27-3, 15-2 Pac-12), who remain on top of the conference standings with one game left on their regular season schedule.

  • Ukrainians reflect on anniversary of Russian invasion

    The anniversary on Friday of Russia's invasion of Ukraine was a somber day for many of the country's 43 million people. — Daria Horda, 25, who hasn’t seen her family in Russian-occupied Nova Kakhovka since Moscow's troops rolled across Ukraine's borders on Feb. 24, 2022. — Nelia Zamostian, 62, who was attending a church memorial service in Bucha, a town outside Kyiv that became an early symbol of Russian atrocities.

  • Egypt Likely to Devalue Currency Again, Societe Generale Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergApple Makes Major Progress on No-Prick Blood Glucose Tracking for Its WatchChina Cease-Fire Proposal for Ukraine Falls Flat With US, AlliesRussian Support for Putin’s War in Ukraine Is HardeningPlane Forced to U-Turn Minutes Before Landing Sends Passengers Back HomeJerome Powell’s Worst Fear Risks Coming True in Southern Job MarketEgypt is likely to devalue its currency again in the “not-too-distant future,” and the pound may end the quarter 10% below curre

  • Why immigrant women are especially vulnerable to domestic violence

    An abusive husband could use his wife's immigration status to threaten her. She also may have fewer resources to leave the marriage.

  • Donald Trump Jr.’s Interview With Kyle Rittenhouse Goes South In A Hurry

    The shooter acquitted of killing two racial justice protesters gave Donald Trump’s son a “guarantee” that he immediately said he didn’t “know for sure.”

  • Musk Names the Person Who He Says Pushes the Russia-Ukraine War (It's Not Putin)

    Tesla's CEO, who supplies satellite internet to Ukraine, accuses a U.S. diplomat of warmongering.

  • These 6 countries sided with Russia in UN vote on Ukraine war

    The United Nations General Assembly overwhelmingly approved a resolution on Thursday to call for peace in Ukraine in a vote that marked the anniversary of the full-scale Russian invasion. But the vote was not unanimous. The resolution, which called for Russia to withdraw its forces from Ukraine and for peace to be restored to the…

  • Ex-Bush Aide: This Common Hot Take On Marjorie Taylor Greene Is A Huge Mistake

    Peter Wehner made a worrying prediction about what's to come from the "crazed" Georgia Republican.

  • Russia will be forced to withdraw its troops from Ukraine soon, says Ukraine’s spy chief

    Russia will be forced to withdraw its troops from the territory of Ukraine soon, the head of the Defense Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, said in an interview with French newspaper Le Monde on Feb. 22.

  • Here's the Attention George Santos Ordered With His AR-15 Stunt

    A bill to make the mass shooter's gun of choice the 'National Gun of America' might seem sick, but it's mostly a symptom of nihilist politics. They don't really care—about anything.

  • ‘Putin’s Chef’ Leaks Grisly Corpse Photo in Public Betrayal of Kremlin

    SPUTNIKIf there were ever a time for the Kremlin to worry about an uprising by its most out-of-control private army, now would appear to be it.Wagner Group founder Yevgeny Prigozhin has gone from accusing the Russian military of treason to flooding the internet with gruesome photos of the country’s war dead.“Who is to blame for them dying? Those who should have resolved the issue of supplying us with sufficient quantities of ammunition are to blame,” Prigozhin said Wednesday in comments to a pro

  • Classified Trump schedules were moved to Mar-a-Lago after FBI search – sources

    Exclusive: Junior aide took the box, including some classified documents, from a government-leased office in Palm Beach to Mar-a-Lago

  • Russia's Medvedev floats idea of pushing back Poland's borders

    Former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev said on Friday that the only way for Moscow to ensure a lasting peace with Ukraine was to push back the borders of hostile states as far as possible, even if that meant the frontiers of NATO member Poland. Medvedev, who is now deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, made the comments in a message on his Telegram account exactly a year after Russia sent tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine in what it called a "special military operation" to protect Russian speakers and ensure its own security. Ukraine says it is defending itself from an unprovoked colonial-style war of aggression and has vowed to retake all of its own territory by force, including Crimea, which Russia annexed in 2014.

  • Russia Drops Ominous Warning About Attack on Second Country

    SPUTNIKMoldova dismissed claims made by Russia’s Defense Ministry on Thursday that Ukraine “saboteurs” were prepping a false flag attack on a pro-Russian breakaway region in the country.The warning, announced on the Russian Defense Ministry’s Telegram account, suggested the troops involved would dress up as Russians. “As a pretext for the invasion, it is planned to stage an alleged offensive of Russian troops from the territory of Transnistria,” the message warned, referring to the pro-Russian b

  • First details about China’s position on war in Ukraine revealed by Ukrainian official

    The position of China regarding the situation in Ukraine combines parts of the peace formula proposed by Kyiv and points that reflect Beijing’s friendship with Moscow, a Ukrainian senior government official who wished to remain anonymous has told NV.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene, Tucker Carlson Resort To Ugly New Low On Ukraine

    Above a "Ukrainian Pimp" caption, the extremist congresswoman marked the one-year anniversary of Russia's invasion with a gaslighting take on Fox News.

  • MAGA Lawmaker Censured for Calling Fatal Child Abuse a ‘Benefit to Society’

    Rep. David Eastman is a die-hard Trump supporter with ties to the Oath Keepers and a history of making controversial statements

  • Czech company produces inflatable HIMARS for Ukraine to fool Russian military – video

    A company from the city of Děčín, Czech Republic, produces and sends to Ukraine inflatable HIMARS and M270 multiple launch rocket systems to help the Armed Forces of Ukraine confuse invading Russian forces, a video circulating on social media shows.