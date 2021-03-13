Wealthy people are jumping the line for COVID-19 vaccines

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Shawna Chen
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

America's wealthiest are finding ways to access the vaccine ahead of those who qualify for it.

Why it matters: The pandemic has already widened existing health inequities and underserved communities continue to lag in vaccinations compared to the white and rich.

Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.

The incident: In January, Florida's Baptist Health Systems helped vaccinate 1,200 residents of the wealthy Ocean Reef community, but the doses came from its storage of vaccines for the general public, the Tampa Bay Times reported.

  • Though Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) insists the state was "not involved," a Baptist Health spokesperson said the Medical Center at Ocean Reef asked the state of Florida for doses, which the state then requested from Baptist Health.

  • Some of the beneficiaries were wealthy Republican donors who had contributed to DeSantis' political action committee, Axios' Ben Montgomery reported.

  • Baptist Health was forced to cancel vaccine appointments for "hundreds of people" due to the shortage, according to the Times. DeSantis has since faced backlash.

But that's not the only case of wealthy folks skirting the line.

  • In Philadelphia, the 22-year-old CEO of a COVID-response startup was caught taking home doses for his friends.

  • In another instance, nursing-home board members and major donors were invited to get the vaccine meant for residents in West Palm Beach, Florida.

  • The Los Angeles Times has reported that affluent Californians are taking vaccines meant for Black and Latino communities.

  • Wealthy clients in Los Angeles and New York City offered donations of up to $25,000 to concierge doctors in exchange for the vaccine.

  • "Suddenly our clinic was full of white people," George Jones, the head of a nonprofit that runs a medical clinic, told the New York Times in February. "We’d never had that before. We serve people who are disproportionately African-American."

The big picture: An analysis of local vaccine data in 10 states with the biggest wealth gaps found that a number of states had vaccinated a significantly higher proportion of people in the wealthiest counties, according to STAT.

  • Connecticut has the most "glaring disparity" in vaccination rates between its richest and poorest communities with a difference of 65%.

  • California, Florida, New Jersey and Mississippi have also vaccinated people in the wealthiest 10% of counties at much higher rates.

  • Cities continue to struggle with adequately reaching lower-income communities of color.

The Biden administration has allocated $250 million in grants for community organizations in an effort to combat inequities in cities' response to the coronavirus.

  • States such as Colorado and Minnesota are attempting to address gaps in vaccine distribution as well.

Go deeper: "Vaccine tourism" stretches states' supplies

Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

Recommended Stories

  • The U.S. has administered by far the most vaccines of any country

    The United States has 4% of the world's population, 20% of all recorded COVID-19 deaths, and nearly 30% of all vaccine doses administered to date, according to Our World in Data.The big picture: The U.S. and United Kingdom, both devastated by the pandemic, have sprinted far out ahead of other large countries in terms of vaccine rollout.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe EU, Canada, and other wealthy western countries have struggled to ramp up their vaccine supplies.The U.S., which has the one of the world's largest vaccine manufacturing capacities, has been far more successful.Meanwhile Japan and South Korea, two rich countries that were hit less hard, have hardly started their vaccination campaigns. The delays are due to a combination of lower urgency, cautious governments and skeptical publics.Half of South Koreans, for example, say they'd rather wait to see how vaccinations go elsewhere before getting a jab themselves, per the Economist.China has also moved much more slowly than the U.S., Most African countries and many low-income countries in Asia and the Americas have yet to administer a single dose, not due to a lack of urgency, but to a lack of access.Go deeper: America's vaccine rollout has been among the best in the worldMore from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • 'Over-supplied' US faces pressure to send Covid vaccine doses to less wealthy countries

    US bought enough doses to vaccinate whole eligible population twice, but continues to resist sharing in effort to ‘over-prepare’ Larry Green receives a bandage from nurse Teresa Frey after he received his second dose of the Moderna vaccine on Friday in Los Angeles, California. Photograph: Mario Tama/Getty Images The US is under increasing pressure to share Covid-19 vaccine doses with less wealthy nations, as advocates call for prevention of an emerging “vaccine apartheid” and point to the strategic and diplomatic importance of sharing essential medicines. Calls to share vaccine doses grew louder this week after the Biden administration announced an additional purchase of 100 million vaccine doses from Johnson & Johnson. The American government has now bought enough doses of vaccines from Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson to vaccinate 500 million people – nearly the entire eligible population twice over. The administration also holds the rights to 100 million AstraZeneca vaccine doses. The vaccine has not been authorized in the US, but is authorized for use elsewhere in the world. AstraZeneca asked the US to give “thoughtful consideration” to donating the vaccines elsewhere, a spokesperson for the company said. “I’m doing this because, in this wartime effort, we need maximum flexibility,” Biden said at a White House briefing announcing the purchase this week. “There is always a chance that we’ll encounter unexpected challenges.” On Friday, Biden and the leaders of Japan, Australia and India – an informal working group known as the Quad announced they would work to increase manufacturing capacity, with the aim of sending 1bn doses of Covid-19 vaccines to Asian and Pacific island countries by 2022. But Biden administration officials have continued to resist sending stockpiled vaccine doses abroad, saying it is part of a plan to be “over-prepared and over-supplied” in the event emerging Covid-19 variants or waning immunity require booster shots. “We want to be a part of the effort around the world to vaccinate people around the world in a range of countries,” said the White House press secretary, Jen Psaki, citing the US’s $2bn commitment to Covax, the global effort to share Covid-19 vaccines. However, she said the president’s “first priority and focus is on ensuring that the American people are vaccinated. And once we are at that point, we will have a discussion about what’s next”. The administration’s strategy is also a hedge against any potential manufacturing disruptions, and could provide a supply of vaccines for children, if and when clinical trials show they are safe for use in children younger than 16. The Biden administration intends to lift all vaccine eligibility requirements by 1 May, and hopes to vaccinate all eligible 267 million Americans by the Fourth of July holiday. More than 530,000 Americans have died after contracting the virus, a number the the administration often cites when defending its reliance on the vaccine rollout. “As I’ve told you before, I carry a card in my pocket with the number of Americans who have died from Covid to date,” said Biden in a primetime speech on Thursday. “It’s on the back of my schedule. As of now, the total deaths in America: 527,726. That’s more deaths than in world war I, world war II, the Vietnam war and 9/11 combined.” However, countries such as China and Russia have agreed to share vaccines to gain a strategic advantage. China’s vaccine manufacturers have pledged half a billion doses to 45 countries, according to an Associated Press tally. “We may be outcompeted by others who are more willing to share, even if they’re doing it for cynical reasons,” said Ivo H Daalder, a former Nato ambassador and the president of the Chicago Council on Global Affairs, to the New York Times. “I think countries are going to remember who was there for us when we needed them.” A recent analysis by the World Bank found 82% of high-income countries have begun vaccinations, compared to 3% of low-income countries. A January forecast by the Economist Intelligence Unit found middle-income countries will likely mass vaccinate their populations by the end of 2022, but 84 of the world’s poorest nations will not likely complete mass vaccination campaigns until at least 2024, and may never reach herd immunity. “It’s going to define the global economy, the global political landscape, travel, pretty much everything,” said Agathe Demarais, forecasting director for the unit, at the time the report was released. Advocates have described the gulf in vaccine access between rich and poor countries as a potential “vaccine apartheid”. Many have also said failure to share vaccines threatens to repeat the failures of the HIV/AIDS epidemic. “A me-first approach might serve short-term political interests, but it is self-defeating and will lead to a protracted recovery, with trade and travel continuing to suffer,” wrote Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in the Guardian. “The threat is clear: as long as the virus is spreading anywhere, it has more opportunities to mutate and potentially undermine the efficacy of vaccines everywhere. We could end up back at square one,” he said. Ghebreyesus is among advocates who have called for pharmaceutical companies to waive intellectual property rights granted by the World Trade Organization. The hope is that temporarily waiving patents would allow for broad-based manufacturing of vaccines. The petition would waive certain rights guaranteed by what is called the TRIPS agreement. The issue is before the WTO, which is expected to debate the petition twice in upcoming meetings in April. The petition is supported largely by lower income countries, and opposed by high-income nations. “We must make sure that in the end we deliver,” said Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, the WTO director-general. That way, she said, “the millions of people who are waiting for us with bated breath know that we are working on concrete solutions.”

  • Exclusive: AstraZeneca to seek U.S. authorization for COVID-19 vaccine this month or early next - sources

    AstraZeneca Plc is preparing to file for U.S. emergency use authorization (EUA) for its COVID-19 vaccine later this month or early April after accumulating enough data to judge the inoculation's efficacy, sources with knowledge of the ongoing clinical trial told Reuters on Friday. The number of COVID-19 cases among those who got the vaccine versus infections in participants who received a placebo will show how effective the AstraZeneca shot was at preventing illness in those age 18 and over. The AstraZeneca vaccine, developed in collaboration with Oxford University, has been authorized for use in theEuropean Union and many countries but not yet by U.S. regulators.

  • Cuomo has no safety net amid flurry of sexual harassment accusations

    An occasional adviser who has known Andrew Cuomo for nearly 40 years tells me that the New York governor — after a career of playing hardball, including over-the-line threats — has "no net of good will" to catch him. The state of play: After a cascade of harassment accusations, his resignation is being demanded by both of the state's U.S. senators (Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand), almost the whole 29-member congressional delegation, and a majority of Democrats in the state legislature.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeTwo stories on Friday quoted a chorus of former aides about the toxic workplace he created and condoned — where young women were constant targets of unwanted attention and touching. In New York Magazine, Rebecca Traister writes: "In speaking with 30 women, ... almost all who worked for him commented on the extreme pressure applied by both the governor and his top female aides to dress well and expensively; some were told explicitly by senior staff that they had to wear heels whenever he was around.""The sheer amount of interpersonal drama, anxiety, and rancor that former Cuomo staffers described was wholly exhausting, like something from 'The Devil Wears Prada.'""Multiple people told me that they began therapy and antidepressants for the first time in their lives while working for Cuomo."More than 35 current and former Cuomo employees described his office to the N.Y. Times as "chaotic, unprofessional and toxic, especially for young women.""Twelve young women said they felt pressured to wear makeup, dresses and heels, because, it was rumored, that was what the governor liked.""Several recalled having to cut short vacations or miss their children’s birthday parties for seemingly minor tasks such as transcribing television interviews with local politicians in other states whom Mr. Cuomo feared could someday become political rivals." Photo: New York MagazineBetween the lines: I asked someone who was personally threatened by Cuomo how all this could have stayed secret."It was a very insular world," the source explained. "If you weren't part of it, you didn't have much visibility into it — and if you were in it, you kept its secrets."Go deeper: How Cuomo investigation, impeachment could play out.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • Navy investigators found contractor in Capitol riot was known as a white supremacist

    A supervisor for Timothy Hale-Cusanelli told investigators she had to admonish him for sporting a “Hitler“ mustache.

  • Study: Unvaccinated People Are 29 Times More Likely To Die From COVID

    The study also shows the Pfizer COVID vaccine is effective in asymptomatic transmission New data out of an Israeli study shows that the Pfizer vaccine is 94 percent effective in preventing asymptomatic infections, which also means it likely significantly reduces transmission of the COVID-19 virus. The study also produced data that shows the increased risk []

  • I Had Early Access To The COVID Vaccine As A Doctor, But I Chose To Get It As A Mother

    As spike protein antibodies course through my veins I want nothing more than to celebrate, cry out, hold my daughter tight.

  • Cuomo reportedly tried to discredit a woman accusing him of sexual harassment by having his staff call her former coworkers

    "It's a scary thing to get a call like that," one NY lawmaker previously told Insider. A Cuomo accuser was also among the former employees called.

  • Ann Kirkpatrick announces 1st House retirement of 2022

    The state's congressional map will be redrawn, but Kirkpatrick's departure could open a battleground district in southern Arizona.

  • Former Fox host Eric Bolling considering congressional campaign

    Bolling could run against GOP Rep. Tom Rice, who voted for then-President Donald Trump's impeachment earlier this year.

  • US Army reservist charged in Capitol riot was a Nazi sympathizer who sported a 'Hitler mustache' to work, federal prosecutors reveal

    Timothy Hale-Cusanelli a US Army reservist, was well-known by co-workers as a "white supremacist," according to new evidence from Capitol riot prosecutors.

  • 'Quad' alliance to distribute one billion doses of vaccine to counter Chinese influence

    India will manufacture one billion doses of Johnson & Johnson’s Covid-19 vaccine for use in south-east Asia, as part of wider plans by the US and its allies to counter growing Chinese influence in the region. The project was confirmed at the first leader-level meeting of the Quad group of countries - the United States, Japan, Australia and India - on Friday. Financing will be provided by the US and Japan, while Australia will use its logistics capability to transport the vaccines. While further details about the distribution of the single-dose vaccine are yet to be made public, the scheme aims to reduce manufacturing bottlenecks and accelerate vaccination distribution after many nations in the region only began their Covid-19 immunisation programmes in early March. “What we’ve tried to put together is a broad-based approach that addresses the acute shortage of vaccines across Southeast Asia,” a senior US official said. Several nations in south-east Asia have now also reported cases of the deadlier and more contagious UK variant of the virus, including Thailand and Indonesia, giving added urgency to the vaccination programme to ensure the strain does not take hold in the region's densely-populated megacities. Unofficially, it is believed the distribution will act as a soft power counterbalance to China, which has already delivered millions of doses of its domestically produced Sinovac to the region. Indonesia has placed an order of 125 million Sinovac jabs, as the world’s fourth most-populous country ambitiously plans to vaccinate two-thirds of its population within a year, while the Philippines and Malaysia have received over 35 million doses. The four-member Quad was first set-up in 2007 as a response to the Indian Ocean tsunami but it was largely inactive. In 2017, the informal alliance was re-established by then US President Donald Trump who had grown concerned by the increased Chinese presence in the South China Sea. “The leaders will discuss regional and global issues of shared interest, and exchange views on practical areas of cooperation towards maintaining a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific region,” said an announcement from the office of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. There was no word, however, whether any of the doses manufactured in India would reach neighbouring Pakistan. Earlier this week, citizens of the two nations took to social media in delight after Pakistan received 45 million “Made in India” vaccines, hoping it would lead to an improvement in relations between the two hostile, nuclear-powered nations. “Pakistan will receive a free dose of the Indian-made Oxford-AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine, which will cover 20 per cent of the country’s population. Thank you India!,” wrote one user. However, Islamabad was quick to clarify that it had not ordered the doses as part of a bilateral agreement but that they had arrived through the global Covax scheme and were not allocated specifically. Protect yourself and your family by learning more about Global Health Security

  • Fauci says he's "very much" concerned about a post-COVID mental health pandemic

    NIAID director Anthony Fauci told CBS News Thursday that he's "very much" concerned about a post-COVID mental health pandemic. Why it matters: Three in four adults in the U.S. reported a high stress level related to the pandemic, while one in four essential workers have been diagnosed with a mental health disorder since the start of the public health crisis, according to a survey from the American Psychological Association (APA) conducted in late February.Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.Two in three Americans said they are sleeping "more or less than they wanted to since the pandemic started," while nearly one in four reported drinking more alcohol to cope with stress. Black Americans were most likely to report "feelings of concern about the future," per APA. What he's saying: "That’s the reason why I want to get the virological aspect of this pandemic behind us because the long-term ravages of this are so multifaceted," Fauci said when asked if he was concerned about a post-COVID mental health pandemic. Fauci said these "ravages" included the economic and mental health effects, as well as the "prolonged symptomatology" that some people who have had COVID-19 continue to experience. He also said he hopes the U.S. doesn't see an increase "in some preventable situations" because many people have "put off routine types of medical examinations that they normally would have done." Methodologies: The APA's March 2021 Stress in America survey was conducted online by The Harris Poll between Feb. 19 and 24 among 3,013 adults ages 18 and older who reside in the U.S. Interviews were conducted in English and Spanish. Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • House GOP leader tries to kick Democrat off House Intelligence Committee

    McCarthy slammed Rep. Eric Swalwell for previous interactions with an alleged Chinese spy, though Swalwell says he cut off contact after being told who she was.

  • Despite their differing approaches, California and Florida have experienced almost identical outcomes in COVID-19 case rates

    Nearly a year after California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered the nation’s first statewide shutdown because of the coronavirus, masks remain mandated, indoor dining and other activities are significantly limited, and Disneyland remains closed. Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis has prohibited municipalities from fining people who refuse to wear masks. “This is going to be an important question that we have to ask ourselves: What public health measures actually were the most impactful, and which ones had negligible effect or backfired by driving behavior underground?” said Amesh Adalja, a senior scholar at the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

  • COVID-19 put her in a coma for a month. Now SC woman faces a difficult comeback

    When Samella Barr went to a Florence hospital on June 29, she phoned loved ones and asked them to pray for her. But she doesn’t remember making the calls. This is her survival story, one her doctor calls miraculous.

  • Vaccines for all over-40s in UK by Easter - Telegraph

    Vaccine stocks are expected to more than double, allowing the National Health Service (NHS) to offer a million doses a day in coming weeks, the newspaper said. A spokeswoman for the Department of Health and Social Care said that the claim that over-40s would be offered vaccine shots by Easter is "incorrect," when contacted by Reuters. "We have set out our timelines for the vaccination programme and there is no change to this."

  • Man gets prison for insurance fraud in sons' 2015 drownings

    A man accused of drowning two of his sons and trying to kill his ex-wife by driving them off a Los Angeles wharf to collect an insurance payout was sentenced Thursday to 212 years in federal prison for fraud. Ali F. Elmezayen, 45, received the maximum sentence from a judge who denounced an “evil and diabolical scheme.” The judge also ordered Elmezayen to pay $261,751 in restitution to the insurance companies.

  • Infectious diseases expert Michael Osterholm says COVID variants are a "whole new ballgame"

    The U.S. is playing a "whole new ballgame" in terms of controlling the coronavirus now that variants are spreading across the country, Michael Osterholm, director of the Center for Infectious Disease Research and Policy at the University of Minnesota, told CBS News on Friday.Why it matters: Osterholm said the U.S. could face another surge from the B.1.1.7 variant, which was first identified in the United Kingdom and has since been detected throughout the U.S. Multiple studies have suggested that it likely spreads more easily than the original strain of the virus.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeWhat they're saying: "We are, I think for the moment, in the eye of a hurricane with regard to the good news, the vaccine's coming, but the big challenge [is] with this new variant that has arrived here from Europe," Osterholm told CBS News."But beyond that, it's all going to be about the variants and the vaccine, and that will determine where we're going to be next year, the year after, and the year after that."Osterholm predicted that between now and the time the U.S. can vaccinate more of its population "we're going to see this B.1.1.7 surge occur."The big picture: His warning comes as multiple states across the country relax or roll back their coronavirus restrictions.Around the world, some countries are again going back into lockdown as cases continue to rise.Go deeper: Europe's new coronavirus spike is a warning to the U.S.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • School Report Card: An Iowa school plans for in-person prom, parents challenge mask mandate in Florida district

    Board members at Iowa's Boone Community School District are mulling over safety precautions to allow students to have a junior-senior prom. Meanwhile, some parents in a Florida district are fighting back against a mask mandate.