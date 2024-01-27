Wealthy residents approve 25 per cent tax hike to preserve Wimbledon Common

It may appear to some like turkeys voting for Christmas, especially during a cost-of-living crisis, but in a surprising move, residents have backed a 25 per cent increase in tax to help look after a historic green space near their homes.

People living around Wimbledon Common in southwest London voted by a margin of 79 per cent to 21 per cent to approve the higher levy.

The move comes despite local councils opposing the increase and warning it would adversely impact poorer residents. Many of those in the catchment area for the levy enjoy grand homes near the common, including local celebrities Darcey Bussell, who is often seen there walking and has opened the Wimbledon Village fair on the common; Simon Cowell; and Ant McPartlin. However, hundreds more live on large council estates nearby.

Former ballerina Dame Darcey Bussell is local to the Common - Getty Images/Jeff Spicer

The Wimbledon and Putney Commons Conservators (WPCC), who are responsible for the maintenance and long-term health of the ancient 1,140 acres of greenery and woodland, proposed the levy hike to raise an additional £375,000 per year “to help secure the long-term future of the Commons’ natural environment and facilities.”

They say the extra money will help towards improving paths, rides, and cycle routes; managing the woodlands to protect and increase plants and animals; restoring wetlands to protect nationally rare species, increasing resilience to climate change and helping reduce carbon emissions; and protecting and enhancing the internationally important heathland.

More people using the common since the Covid pandemic have also driven up repair and maintenance costs.

For those living in Band H properties within three-quarters of a mile of the perimeter of Wimbledon Common, it will mean a rise of £18.10 a year on top of their council tax. At the other end of the scale, those living in Band A homes will pay out £6.03 more. For a property in the average council tax Band D, the increase amounts to approximately £9.05 per year to £45.01, the equivalent of 75 pence per month or 17 pence per week more. Those already exempt from paying council tax do not pay the levy.

Nearly 6,000 households responded to the six-week consultation exercise, out of 44,500 households in the levy-paying area. The primary reasons given by those opposing the increase were “current cost-of-living challenges” and not using the commons.

Critics point out this is the second consecutive year that the commons conservators have imposed a significant rise, following a 12.6 per cent hike last financial year.

Rushmere Pond on Wimbledon Common - Alamy/Julia Gavin

But Diane Neil Mills, the chairman of the WPCC, defended the planned increase, telling The Telegraph: “We recognise it’s not a good time to be increasing levies and taxes, but we also recognise the importance of the commons and our duty as conservators to protect them. The principle of a public levy goes back to the origins of the commons being protected from development in the 1870s, and it’s gratifying that people have supported our plans in such large numbers.”

The increase was opposed by Merton and Wandsworth councils, whose boundaries border the commons.

In a joint statement ahead of the levy vote, Wandsworth and Merton councils said: “We are fully aware of the pressure residents are under in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, and the scale of this proposed increase is impossible to justify. As responsible councils, we simply cannot support another increase on that level.”

Ross Garrod, Leader of Merton Council, had urged Environment Secretary Therese Coffey to use her powers to reject the proposed increase. In his letter, Councillor Garrod wrote: “An increase of this scale and in this context is impossible to justify when hardworking families are struggling to make ends meet and pay for basic necessities.”

In 2022/23, the levy raised £1.3m of the £2.2m cost of managing the commons, with the rest made up by fundraising and fees for hiring playing fields.

In a statement, the WPCC said: “In reaching their decision, the Conservators were very cognisant of the current cost-of-living situation and were satisfied that all exemptions and benefits to which residents are entitled for council tax purposes will also apply to the levy.”

