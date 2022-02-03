A wealthy Silicon Valley town has blocked new affordable housing projects by declaring itself a 'mountain lion habitat'

Mountain Lion Getty Images

A wealthy Silicon Valley town indefinitely paused affordable housing projects after declaring itself a habitat for mountain lions.

A clause in California's new housing law, SB9, prohibits building on land that is a habitat for endangered species.

"Given that Woodside – in its entirety – is habitat for a candidate species, no parcel within Woodside is currently eligible for an SB 9 project," a town council memo said.

The state's new law, known as Senate Bill 9, allows up to four housing units to be built in a single-family lot, but Woodside, California blocked the building of new housing projects.

In a January 27 memo, the town declared that all housing projects started under SB 9 would be indefinitely paused as of January 25 after a petition to consider Woodside a habitat for mountain lions — a species that is a candidate to be considered endangered in the state — was brought before the town council.

The town council was able to identify a clause in SB 9 that prohibits building on "land identified as habitat for protected species," according to the memo.

The town's mayor, Dick Brown, told The Almanac that it is "not the Woodside way" to prioritize housing over habitat for endangered species.

"We love animals," he said. "Every house that's built is one more acre taken away from [the mountain lions'] habitat. Where are they going to go? Pretty soon we'll have nothing but asphalt and no animals or birds."

He added, though, that the town is looking for alternative options for affordable housing.

Ken Paglia, a spokesperson for The California Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed to Insider on Thursday that "mountain lions can and do use a lot of the area immediately adjacent to Woodside," and it is "probably mountain lion territory." However, Paglia said, it is up to the California Fish and Game Commission to determine whether the area is an "Evolutionarily Significant Unit," or ESU.

The petition has been presented to the commission, but he said the panel has yet to make a ruling on whether it considers Woodside to be an ESU for Mountain Lions — a decision that will officially determine if the town is territory for the species.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

