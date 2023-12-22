The wealthy and talented are fleeing the high-tax UK for places that don’t punish success

On a famous reality TV show, contestants who can no longer stand the hostile environment can cry “I’m a celebrity, get me out of here!” The catchphrase guarantees a swift exit from the endurance test, whether it’s being covered in cockroaches, swimming with snakes, or teetering on a precipice. For the panicky participant, release comes as a relief – but it is also a sign of failure.

Back in the real world, those keenest to escape the trials and tribulations of life in the UK are not losers, but winners and wealth creators. As our political leaders continue to punish success, 2024 is likely to see a growing queue for the exit.

Even before the Scottish government’s wretched decision to both introduce a new income tax band for higher earners and increase the top rate, this country was becoming ever less appealing for high earners. For all the Tories’ recent rhetoric about tax cuts, every Budget seems to bring another walloping. The tax burden on individuals fortunate enough to earn a six or seven-figure salary is now so heavy that only the most radical cuts – for which this Government clearly has no appetite – would diminish an overwhelming sense of having to run ever faster to stand still.

Those with what politicians like to call “the broadest shoulders” might not feel so resentful about all the extra billions they are being forced to donate to the Exchequer if the money were being used to run superb public services. In strike-ridden Britain however, roads and railways are in a shocking state, the NHS is a basket case, and schools are tumbling down international educational attainment league tables.

Meanwhile, ministers squander gargantuan sums on mad vanity projects like HS2 and “bats---” initiatives (like the Rwanda deportation scheme) that they know will never work. Betraying all their election promises, they continue to import millions of migrants to fill jobs that a soaring number of British citizens cannot be bothered to do, because they can live so comfortably on benefits. Adding insult to injury, successive Tory administrations have failed to invest in even a fraction of the infrastructure required to accommodate all the extra people they have ushered in, depressing standards of living for everyone.

Small wonder that 2023 has seen a surge in the number of wealthy people leaving the UK. Indeed, investment migration consultant Henley & Partners estimates that, by the end of this year, the UK will have experienced the third largest exodus of millionaires in the world, with at least 3,200 heading for places where they can keep more of their hard-earned cash instead of watching it being wasted by the state. Only China and India have had a larger outflow.

With zero income tax, endless sunshine, superb schools and healthcare, and a very low crime rate to boot, the United Arab Emirates is a natural haven for those who have had enough of the UK. A new 9 per cent corporation tax on businesses that make more than £80,000 or so in profit has been carefully designed not to deter overseas investors, with exemptions in many so-called free zones. It is one of many destinations seeking to attract people fleeing high-tax countries like the UK.

As a general election approaches, bringing the threat of a new Left-wing government, even more successful people are likely to be planning to leave. At this rate, the end of the tax year in April will see a well-heeled stampede. In the past, Henley & Partners has cited Brexit as a major factor in the departure of some 12,500 millionaires from the UK between 2017 and 2022 – but in 2024, fears of a Keir Starmer government will surely send others running for the hills.

While shadow chancellor Rachel Reeves has ruled out a “mansion tax” and abandoned plans to increase the 45p top rate of income tax in England, we all know how socialist governments work. Starmer’s poisonous plan to impose VAT on school fees – a policy that is purely ideological – exposes his party’s true colours.

In an ailing economy, the way our devolved administrations are using their tax varying powers is spectacularly unhelpful. Having bust their country’s public finances, the SNP spent much of this week trying to justify a shameful raid on higher earners. Blaming the UK Government, underwhelming finance secretary Shona Robison claimed the new “advanced” tax band, which hits those on higher incomes, and the increased top rate, which will rise to 48p, will help the less well off.

Perhaps so – but some of those paying them may soon vote with their feet, moving across the border. Imagine the transformative effects on Scotland’s fortunes if Humza Yousaf chose to undercut England on income tax instead, sending out the message that his country wants to attract the brightest and best from across the UK, and will celebrate their success?

Meanwhile, the Welsh government has been busying itself announcing swingeing cuts to public services while removing a key tax relief for thousands of businesses. What a dreadful advert for devolution. Ambitious young Scots and their Welsh counterparts already have plenty of reasons to seek their fortunes in England. Why give them yet more reason to leave?

While the devolved administrations of the UK appear to be engaged in a race to the bottom, American states are doing the reverse. Tax competition, long a feature of the way different parts of the world’s largest economy interact, is hotting up. Within the next 10 to 15 years, the majority of states are expected to have moved to either a flat tax (a single income tax band; briefly considered by Liz Truss) or reduced state income tax to zero.

Americans for Tax Reform, a powerful campaign group, encourages those running for political office to sign a “Taxpayer Protection Pledge”, a commitment to constituents to oppose any and all tax increases. First rolled out in 1986 with a promise from Ronald Reagan, it has become a sine qua non for Republican candidates. More than a third of state governors have signed up.

Dubbed “The High Priest of Republican tax cutting”, Grover Norquist, the organisation’s founder, travels the length and breadth of the States preaching the merits of a smaller state to politicians and policy makers. Evidently, he has had remarkable success.

In the third quarter of this year, the US economy grew at an impressive annualised rate of 5.2 per cent. According to the latest official figures, during the same period, our own economy shrank by 0.1 per cent, having flatlined in the second quarter of this year. We will be lucky to avoid recession.

Unless our political leaders wise up, 2024 will be marked by a chorus of “I’m ambitious and successful – get me out of here.”

Broaden your horizons with award-winning British journalism. Try The Telegraph free for 1 month, then enjoy 1 year for just $9 with our US-exclusive offer.