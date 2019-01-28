How to wean grown kids off your payroll, freeing up more retirement cash

When it comes to money, Dana Anspach got the tough-love treatment from her parents when she was growing up and living under their roof.

“It forced me to figure it out,” says Anspach, founder and CEO of Sensible Money, an investment advisory firm in Scottsdale, Arizona.

And what worked for her, the financial planner says, provides a good road map for empty nest parents who are looking to free up cash by cutting the financial cord with their kids once they head out on their own.

“I am a fan of tough love,” she says.

Just because your kids have moved out of the house doesn’t mean they’re out of your financial life. Six out of 10 (61 percent) parents with at least one adult child over 18 said they provided them financial help, according to a Pew Research Center survey.

But, eventually, empty nesters face the delicate job of shifting the bill-paying burden to their grown children. Covering your kids’ cellphone bill, car payments, credit cards and other monthly costs can’t last forever. Doing away with those bills, if possible, is a budget-friendly move.

More Money: Taxes 2019: When to file and what big changes to expect

More Money: Here's what's brewing at Starbucks over the next year

More Money: Shutdown: Most Americans can't pay $1,000 emergency expense

2/23/08 1:22:06 PM -- Tomah, WI --Credit Cards -- Christie Carlson, 34, goes shopping at the Wal-Mart with her two of her children, Tanner, 5 (in cart) and Seth, 7, and boyfriend Mike Serns. Carlson, 34, who says that as living costs -- including gas, groceries -- rise, she's been forced to use her credit cards to make ends meet. As the economy gets worse, she worries that she'll have to rely even more so on plastic. Credit cards are keeping Americans afloat like never before. As the economy worsens, dragging down retirement portfolios and salaries, consumers appear to be turning more than ever before to credit cards to pay for basic necessities. One telltale sign of this trend: While credit card debt is ballooning, consumers are pulling back on discretionary items like furniture and electronics and spending more on groceries and gas, according to government data. A growing number of people are even cashing out on their credit cards and using this money to pay overdue mortgage bills, say credit counselors. It?s not just blue-collar workers, but doctors and professionals who are being hit by the economic squeeze and turning to plastic to make ends meet. A growing body of research shows that consumers are even paying their credit card bills before their mortgage bills and car bills, in a reversal from the historic trend. Photo by Andy Manis, Freelance ORG XMIT: AM 33572 Credit 2/23/2008 More

Rich Ramassini, 50, who joined the ranks of empty nesters more than a year ago, says his priorities, and those of his wife, Kris, 50, have shifted from their son to their own needs. The couple’s retirement and own financial security top their list.

“Just like the airline safety message instructs you before takeoff: Put your own mask on before your children's or loved ones,” says Ramassini, a financial planning professional at PNC Investments in Pittsburgh.

Personal finance pros say it’s crucial to nudge your kids along and make sure they are equipped to take the plunge into financial independence. The quicker they can make the transition, the faster you can free up much-needed cash for your own goals, such as boosting your retirement account, chipping away at debt or coming up with money for car or home repairs.

“The challenge is to wean kids from your payroll to their own,” explains Diahann Lassus, president of Lassus Wherley, a wealth management firm with offices in New Providence, New Jersey, and Bonita Springs, Florida.

Here’s a few tips to offloading your children's bills:

Prep your kids for success

Before you stop paying the kids’ bills completely, make sure they have the financial know-how and resources to weather the transition. If they learn to be fiscally responsible from the outset, they’re less likely to end up back at home.

““Just like when they are young, you don’t just toss them into a pool without swim lessons," say Lassus. "You have to help them to transition so they don’t sink.”

That means teaching them some basic personal finance techniques, such as avoiding credit card debt, basic budgeting, how interest rates impact monthly payments on cars and homes, and the benefits of saving early for retirement in a 401(k) or other investment savings plan.

You might even share with them a personal finance book you think might be useful, or steer them to a podcast or fund company website that provides easy-to-understand investment information.

“I wouldn’t cut someone off without knowing they had the education to succeed on their own,” says Anspach of Sensible Money.

More retirement: Empty nester? Here’s what to do to get your finances back on track

More retirement: 5 ways empty nesters can boost savings, turbocharge their 401(k)s

Make list of children's bills you pay

Once you’re confident your adult child will pay his or her own rent on time, won’t run up a huge credit card bill and has the financial acumen to avoid financial ruin, start tallying up all the bills you have been paying for them.