Weapon brandished early Sunday near UND likely was pellet gun, UND police say

Oct. 29—GRAND FORKS — The gun that allegedly was brandished at a UND fraternity early Sunday morning likely was a pellet pistol, according to a note sent to the UND community Sunday evening.

The incident occurred at approximately 1:30 a.m. at 3000 University Avenue, adjacent to the campus. At 2:17 a.m., the University of North Dakota Police Department issued a campus alert and sought information from the public. The alert said "the incident occurred at ATO, involving a Black male subject wearing a red or purple sweatshirt, black pants, camo vest." According to the alert, the subject pointed a gun at several members and was last seen heading on foot toward the Newman Center.

"Use caution (and) do not approach the subject," the alert said.

Shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday, Associate Vice President for Public Safety Rodney Clark, chief of police for the UNDPD, gave more details in a note sent to the campus.

According to Clark, "witnesses reported the male was seen with a gun in his possession while inside the residence. The witnesses reportedly asked the male to leave and called police while escorting him out of the residence."

At that point, according to Clark's note, the suspect allegedly brandished the weapon. He left the property and went toward a church parking lot, according to witness statements and police reports.

"Upon officers' arrival, within minutes of the first report, they conducted a search of the area and spotted an individual that matched some aspects of the suspect's description. After a brief pursuit, police were unable to locate the individual," Clark's report said.

The replica pistol, however, was found under a dumpster near the church parking lot where the suspect was last seen. It fires nonlethal pellets, the report said, and "is likely what was carried and brandished by the suspect."

The UNDPD does not believe there is an ongoing threat to the campus or the community.

"Although incidents such as this are rare at UND, it is important to be conscious of your surroundings and report suspicious activity to the University Police Department in a timely matter," Clark wrote. " As always, 911 is the best way to alert police to get the fastest response. During business hours, the public also can call 777.3491. Don't take matters into your own hands. Call police first."