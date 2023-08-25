Weapon found in unattended bag at Laney High School

Another student is facing disciplinary action after bringing a knife to Laney High School in Augusta.

On Monday, a student left a bag in the cafeteria, according to a letter sent to parents. While searching the bag to find its owner, administrators found a knife.

The student was identified and will be held responsible, according to the letter.

This incident is the latest in a string of weapons seizures in Augusta area schools.

On Aug. 11, a student saw a knife fall from another student’s clothing at Reaching Potential Through Manufacturing (RPM) on Mike Padgett Highway in Augusta, according to previous reporting.

Less than a week later, on Aug. 17, a bus driver told administrators a Martinez Elementary School student brought a kitchen knife to school and was showing it to other students, according to previous reporting.

