Service weapon reported stolen from Fayette County Schools police officer’s vehicle

A Fayette County Public Schools police officer’s service weapon was stolen when his personal vehicle was broken into Tuesday morning.

District spokeswoman Lisa Deffendall said the theft did not occur on school property. She said the officer’s personal vehicle was locked and was parked at his residence when the break-in occurred.

She said “some items that were taken” had been recovered, but as of late Tuesday afternoon, the weapon had not been found.

She said Lexington police are handling the investigation.