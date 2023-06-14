Weapon supervisor involved in fatal shooting 'was likely hungover' on Rust film set, court hears

The gun expert who loaded the gun with which Alec Baldwin fatally shot a cinematographer was probably hungover, prosecutors have alleged.

Hannah Gutierrez-Reed, the armourer on the set of Rust, has been charged with the involuntary manslaughter of 42-year-old cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

She died when Baldwin accidentally fired a live bullet on the film set in New Mexico in October 2021.

Lawyers acting on behalf of Ms Gutierrez-Reed, who will plead not guilty, sought to have the charges dismissed by the court.

Prosecutors, however, have opposed the motion in a court filing.

“It is likely that Defendant Gutierrez was hungover when she inserted a live bullet into a gun that she knew was going to be used at some point by an actor while filming a shooting scene with other actors and crew members,” prosecutors said.

“Her reckless failure resulted in the senseless death of another human being,” they told the court.

“All Defendant Gutierrez needed to do was shake every bullet and make sure it rattled before putting it in the gun – she failed and killed someone.”

Ms Gutierrez-Reed, the filing added, had a “history of reckless conduct that has resulted in loss of human life” and it was in “the public interest” that she be “held accountable”.

Her lawyer, Jason Bowles, rounded on the prosecution for opposing his plea.

“The prosecution has so mishandled this case and the case is so weak that they are now resorting to character assassination tactics to further taint the jury pool.”

“This investigation and prosecution has not been about seeking justice; for them, it’s been about finding a convenient scapegoat.”

In the immediate aftermath of the tragedy, Ms Gutierrez-Reed blamed the film’s producers for unsafe working conditions on the set.

Prosecutors dropped criminal charges against Baldwin in April, although they added that they could be refiled following further inquiries.

“This decision does not absolve Mr Baldwin of criminal culpability and charges may be refiled,” they said in a statement.

“Our follow-up investigation will remain active and ongoing.”

