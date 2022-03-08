Weapon used in fight among teens

Mar. 8—HIGH POINT — A fight among teenagers in the northwest part of the city on Sunday involved a weapon but resulted in only minor injuries, police said.

The fight, which involved five teenage boys and girls from Ledford High School, happened about 4 p.m. at an apartment in the 1200 block of Glenstone Trail. Several juveniles "came over to another juvenile's location to start a fight," Lt. Derek Bostic of the High Point Police Department said.

The fight escalated to an assault with a deadly weapon, but Bostic didn't release what type of weapon was used, citing the ongoing investigation.

A juvenile petition was issued for one juvenile. No other information was released.