Weapon and victim's cellphone still missing in case of Paterson woman's death

While the motive for the brutal killing of Paterson resident Stephanie DeJesus remains a mystery, a hearing on Tuesday revealed that the weapon used in the crime and her phone are missing.

Few new details have emerged throughout several detention hearings over the last two weeks. During Tuesday's hearing, Senior Assistant Prosecutor Jorge Morales identified the weapon as a hammer and said that it was missing, as well as DeJesus' cellphone. Morales has often argued that the cover-up of DeJesus' death was a "family affair."

Clo Fisher and Ali Fisher are charged with desecration, obstruction, tampering and hindering prosecution following DeJesus' death. They were released from prison following a Tuesday detention hearing before Superior Court Judge Justine Niccollai.

DeJesus was found in the trunk of her car last month, parked near the intersection of Ryerson Avenue and James Street. The police were called after blood was seen dripping from the vehicle.

During Tuesday's hearing, Niccollai determined Clo Fisher would be subject to the same parameters as her husband, who is facing similar charges. She will be required to wear a bracelet and will be subject to home detention and electronic monitoring. Clo Fisher is not allowed to have contact with her co-defendants or DeJesus' family.

Ali Fisher, however, was released with very few conditions. He is not allowed to have contact with his co-defendants or DeJesus' family as well.

He said one of Justin Fisher's sisters was at the home on Gordon Avenue but she never left her car.

Ali Fisher's attorney, John McMann, argued that his client has nothing to do with DeJesus's homicide or with moving her body or covering up the crime. He said Ali Fisher never saw DeJesus' body or any part of the crime scene. Morales admitted that the case against Ali Fisher is not as strong as the cases against the other defendants.

Clo Fisher and Ali Fisher are just two of the people charged in this case. Justin Fisher, Clo Fisher's son and Ali Fisher's brother, is charged with murder and conspiracy. Ali Gibson, Justin Fisher's father, is also charged with desecration of human remains, obstruction, tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution after his murder and conspiracy charges were dismissed.

Justin Fisher's fiancé, Joelle Martucci, pled guilty to hindering and tampering last week. The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office is expected to ask for five years probation.

During her plea, Martucci described what she said happened inside the home she used to share with Justin Fisher. According to McMann, in Martucci's statement, she mentioned that Ali Fisher was only at the home briefly and he never went past the vestibule.

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Paterson NJ killing: Weapon, dead woman's phone missing, motive unknown