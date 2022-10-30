6

'Weaponizing food': Outrage grows over Russia's suspension of grain deal with Ukraine. Live updates.

Susan Miller, USA TODAY
·3 min read

A chorus of international condemnation echoed Sunday over Russia's sudden decision to halt participation in a grain export deal with Ukraine amid fears of a global food crisis.

The Russian Defense Ministry, citing an alleged Ukraine drone attack on Russia's Black Sea Fleet off the coast of occupied Crimea, announced the suspension Saturday. Ukraine denied the attack, blaming Russia for mishandling its own weapons.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell Fontelles implored Russia to rethink the move. "The EU urges Russia to revert its decision," he tweeted Sunday.

President Joe Biden weighed in Saturday, calling the decision "outrageous" and expressing concern that global hunger could increase. “There’s no merit to what they’re doing. The U.N. negotiated that deal and that should be the end of it," he said.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken accused Russia of "again weaponizing food in the war it started, directly impacting low- and middle-income countries and global food prices and exacerbating already dire humanitarian crises and food insecurity."

The suspension had in immediate impact: A ship with 40,000 tons of grains bound for Ethiopia could not leave Ukraine on Sunday, said Oleksandr Kubrakov, Ukraine’s minister of infrastructure.

More than 9 million tons of grain in 397 ships have safely left Ukrainian ports since the deal was signed in July after much wrangling. The deal, which was due to be renewed in late November, has lowered global food prices, which have fallen by about 15% from their peak in March, according to the United Nations.

'TEST FOR OUR ENDURANCE': Will brutal winter weather be a game-changer for Ukraine or Russia?

A Ukrainian soldier inspects a Russian tank that was damaged in recent fighting near the recently retaken village of Kamianka in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine on Oct. 30, 2022.
A Ukrainian soldier inspects a Russian tank that was damaged in recent fighting near the recently retaken village of Kamianka in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine on Oct. 30, 2022.

Latest developments:

►Russia requested a meeting Monday of the U.N. Security Council because of the alleged attack on the Black Sea Fleet, said Dmitry Polyansky, Russia’s first deputy representative to the U.N.

► Russian missiles killed at least five people and wounded nine, according to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office. Russia is trying to capture the city of Bakhmut in the eastern part of Ukraine, and several villages in the area have been shelled.

► Ukraine and Russia have carried out another prisoner exchange that freed 52 Ukrainian citizens, Andriy Yermak, Ukraine's presidential chief of staff, said on Telegram.

Russians reportedly clearing out hospitals in Kherson

Russian troops were moving sick and wounded comrades from hospitals in Ukraine’s southern Kherson region and stripped the facilities of medical equipment, Ukrainian officials said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said in a nightly video address Friday the Russians were "dismantling the entire health care system" in Kherson and other occupied areas.

"The occupiers have decided to close medical institutions in the cities, take away equipment, ambulances. just everything," Zelenskyy said. "They put pressure on the doctors who still remained in the occupied areas for them to move to the territory of Russia."

Kherson is one of four regions in Ukraine that Russian President Vladimir Putin illegally annexed last month and where he declared martial law. The others are Donetsk, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia.

Contributing: The Associated Press 

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Outrage grows over Russia's suspension of grain deal with Ukraine

