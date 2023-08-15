Weapons charge filed after man injured

Aug. 14—A St. Joseph man has been charged with unlawful use of a weapon after a person was injured when he fired a gun during an argument.

The charge against Zachary Pike, 25, stems from an incident that occurred just after 10 p.m. on Aug. 4 at a home in Buchanan County. Pike got into an argument with another man at that person's home and fired a round from a 12-gauge shotgun near the victim, according to a probable cause statement filed in the case. The pellets from the shot ricocheted off the ground and hit the victim in the face as well as both arms and legs, causing "profuse" bleeding, the court documents said.

Pike left the residence and the victim was taken to Mosaic Life Care for treatment of his injuries, the probable cause statement said.

Pike was arrested on Aug. 11 by Buchanan County Sheriff's Office personnel after the residence he was in was surrounded, court documents said.

Pike is held at the Buchanan County Jail on a $10,000 bond. He is scheduled to appear in front of Associate Circuit Judge Rebecca Spencer at 8:15 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 15.