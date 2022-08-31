Weapons charges sought in Othello case

Aug. 30—OTHELLO — The Adams County Sheriff's Office is requesting charges of unlawful possession of firearms against an Othello woman after deputies served a search warrant on a residence in the 2800 block of Bench View Lane near Othello Monday night.

The ACSO is requesting possible charges for Vanessa Flores, 34, according to a release on the department's social media. Jeremy Flores Sr., 35, was administratively booked and charged with suspicion of obstruction, the release said. He was later released.

"During the search warrant, several firearms were located inside the residence," the release said. "Several pieces of evidence were collected."

The search warrant was served in connection with the arrest of a juvenile Monday, who was driving a car that deputies found had been stolen. A subsequent search of the car uncovered a handgun, which also was found to have been stolen. The juvenile was booked into Martin Hall on suspicion of possession of a stolen firearm, possession of a stolen vehicle and resisting arrest, among other charges, according to an earlier ACSO release.