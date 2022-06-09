Weapons complaint ends with man in custody in Dayton

Jun. 8—A man was taken into custody following a weapons complaint in Dayton late Tuesday where a shot was fired near an officer.

No injuries were reported, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. No shots were fired by police, said Dayton police Maj. Jason Hall.

Around 11 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Lorenz Avenue on a weapons complainant.

When police arrived, there were multiple people in the street who started to disperse.

"They noticed one individual in particular who was carrying a weapon," Hall said. "Officers tried to stop and detain the man who fled inside of a residence at this location."

While attempting to set up a perimeter, one officer was walking along the side of the house when he heard a loud gunshot and saw a flash.

The officer could smell the gunpowder and was close enough he temporary lost hearing, Hall said.

"The officers were able to order the individual back outside the house where he was eventually detained in a vehicle," he added.

Initial dispatch reports indicated the suspect fired at police. The shot was fired from inside the house, Hall said.

Detectives from Dayton police's Violent Offenders Unit responded and took over the investigation.

"So obviously anytime weapons are involved with a call officers are going to use an abundance of caution," Hall explained.

Police made multiple attempts over the loudspeaker to speak with anyone inside the house.

"Our biggest concern is at the time we knew a weapon was discharged," Hall said. "We had one person in custody but we did not know if anyone else was inside the house."

A preliminary investigation revealed the gun was thrown outside a back window of the home and was on the ground.

A 40-year-old man was booked into the Montgomery County Jail on preliminary felonious assault and weapons charges.

We will continue to update this story as more information is available.