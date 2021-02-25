Weapons complaint locks down Frederick neighborhood for a brief time Wednesday night

Feb. 25—A weapons complaint in Frederick Wednesday night elicited an armored vehicle response from local police, which ultimately did not charge two people brought in for questioning.

The Frederick Police Department responded to the 2000 block of Rosecrans Court at about 6 p.m. for a report of a possible firearm discharge, which escalated to a weapons complaint, police said in a written statement. Initial investigation found one of the parties involved carried a firearm into a home. This led to officers setting up a perimeter and contacting the complainant and other witnesses. Detectives received a search and seizure warrant for the residence based on the information they had at the time.

At about 7:50 p.m., Frederick police in a tweet asked residents to shelter in place and avoid the area of Rosecrans Court and McClellan Drive. At 8:30, police tweeted the incident had been resolved peacefully.

FPD's Special Response and Crisis Negotiation teams responded, using a public announcement system on a Frederick County Sheriff's Office armored vehicle to communicate with the home's occupants. Two occupants — an adult male and juvenile female — emerged and were taken into custody for questioning, Lt. Andrew Alcorn said.

Though the two were released without charges, Frederick police said this is considered an active and ongoing investigation.

"At this point in time, there is not enough evidence to charge in this case," Alcorn said Thursday morning.

He said it is not unusual to bring in an armored vehicle in a "high risk" incident in order to protect residents, bystanders and police.

"We were able to get the residents to exit the house peacefully and without incident. I think that the armored vehicle played a very important role in that," Alcorn said.

FPD in a statement thanked Rosencrans Court residents for their patience and understanding throughout the incident.

Anyone with information or who may have home surveillance in the area is asked to contact the Frederick Police Department's non-emergency line at 301-600-2100. Tipsters can also leave an anonymous voicemail at 301-600-TIPS (8477), text the tip line at 240-674-TIPS (8477) or the email tip line at fpdcrimetip@FrederickMDPolice.org.

