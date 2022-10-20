What weapons did the teen suspect use in the Hedingham mass shooting? What we know

The 15-year-old who is suspected of killing his older brother and four others in a neighborhood shooting spree was found with at least two firearms and a large hunting knife, according to a Raleigh police report released a week after the shooting.

The Raleigh Police Department’s five-day report, typically released within five business days of an officer shooting a civilian, indicated the teen had at least two guns when he was apprehended: a shot gun and a handgun.

The suspect, identified by his family as Austin Thompson, is accused of shooting his 16-year-old brother and six others in the Hedingham neighborhood on the evening of Oct. 13.

Five, including Thompson’s brother, died. Two others were injured.

Shotgun pellet holes in the garage door of the home of Tracey Howard and his late wife, Nicole Connors, photographed Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022. Connors was killed in a mass shooting in the Hedingham neighborhood on Thursday, Oct. 13.

Following a standoff with law enforcement and an exchange of gunfire, Austin Thompson was found with a handgun in his waistband, according to the report. A shotgun and shotgun shells were found on the ground near him. Police also found several types of “shotgun/rifle” ammunition in the teen’s backpack, the report said.

A sheaf for a large knife was clipped to Thompson’s belt, and a large hunting knife was found in the front of the outhouse, the report states.

When officers were able to reach Thompson after 9:30 p.m. on Thursday night, they reported he had a severe head injury.

Thompson remains in the hospital in critical condition, according to the five-day report. Police have not described the nature of his injuries.

Thompson’s mother wrote in a Wednesday text to the Associated Press that her son’s condition was improving but he remained in the pediatric ICU unit.

What happened in Hedingham neighborhood

The shooter initially went through the neighborhood and the nearby Neuse River Trail shooting at individuals and then was cornered in an outbuilding by police around 7 p.m., according to police radio traffic.

The teen, who wore camouflage, first killed his brother in their home and ventured into the neighborhood with his backpack and firearms. He shot Marcille Gardner near their homes, then Raleigh Police officer Gabriel Torres, Mary Marshall, who was walking her dog, and Susan Karnatz, who was out on an evening run, according to the report.

When police “contained” Austin Thompson a mile away, radio traffic indicates that officers used a drone to see Thompson in the outbuilding and that he was in a “slumped position” but still moving. They suspected he was trying to hold a long gun, which also appeared to be strapped to his shoulder, and there was another firearm in his hand, the traffic said.

After using robots to separate Thompson from his guns and backpack, police took Thompson into custody around 9:30 p.m. Oct. 13, according to radio traffic.

Common firearm

Shotguns are among the most common firearms used for hunting birds and other small animals, along with other recreational shooting, said Daniel Trudell, a part-time firearms instructor for the Durham Sheriff’s Office who has worked in law enforcement for about three decades.

While rifles shoot single projectiles, shotguns are loaded with shells with multiple pellets.

Common shotguns include the 12-gauge and 20-gauge, he said.

“The smaller the number, the more powerful the shotgun,” he said.

Steven C. Howard, a firearms and shooting investigation expert, said the advantages of some handguns, such as pistols, is they are easier to hide and carry. But they also are harder to aim accurately and less powerful than rifles or shotguns, said Howard, who is an attorney based in Lansing, Michigan.

News & Observer reporter Tyler Dukes contributed to this story.