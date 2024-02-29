Weapons found in Berlin building where former German terrorist lived

A member of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Service stands by an emergency vehicle in front of the home of former RAF terrorist Daniela Klette, which was evacuated due to a possible threat. The former terrorist of the Red Army Faction (RAF), Daniela Klette, was captured in Berlin-Kreuzberg on Monday. Paul Zinken/dpa

Weapons have been found in the block of flats in Berlin where Daniela Klette, the former far-left terrorist from the Red Army Faction (RAF) lived, police said on Wednesday.

After the police had removed grenades and a suspected mortar round in the evening, another possibly dangerous object was to be removed from the seven-storey building and further objects were to be examined overnight.

The Berlin police did not say what kind of dangerous object was involved and referred the matter to the State Criminal Police Office in Lower Saxony.

On social media platform X, formerly Twitter, police wrote that "an object has to be picked up with special transport equipment," so the police operation would continue for some time.

The special vehicle would need some time to get to the scene, a police spokeswoman said. The technicians would also have to take a closer look at other items in the flat, according to police.

The Lower Saxony State Criminal Police Office confirmed earlier on Wednesday evening that police had discovered weapons in the apartment.

The Berlin daily Tagesspiegel had previously reported on firearms being found.

In the afternoon, the police cleared the building because of possible danger. All residents had to leave their apartments.

On Wednesday evening a police officer from the explosive ordnance disposal service carried a suspected mortar shell out of the building, inside a protective container.

Berlin police confirmed that a grenade was found. "Our forensic scientists have so far taken a grenade out of the building on Sebastianstrasse in #Kreuzberg and rendered it harmless at another location," the police said on X.

Klette, 65, was arrested in the flat on Monday evening, where she was living under a false identity, police said. She is now in custody.

Shortly after Klette's arrest, another person in the "wanted age demographic" was arrested in Berlin, police said.

However the second detained person turned out not to be one of the two other wanted RAF members, Burkhard Garweg or Ernst-Volker Staub.

The man was released from police custody, police in the northern city of Hanover said on Wednesday morning. The decades-long search for the two other fugitives is still ongoing.

"There is no doubt that it is not one of the two fugitives," authorities said.

Authorities accuse Klette and her fellow members Garweg and Staub of attempted murder and a series of armed robberies between 1999 and 2016.

Klette did not provide any information about the allegations to the responsible investigating judge at the Verden district court, as a spokeswoman for the Lower Saxony Ministry of Justice said.

The RAF was founded in 1968 by far-left extremists Andreas Baader, Gudrun Ensslin and Ulrike Meinhof, with members active well into the 1990s. It was also known as the Baader-Meinhof Gang.

The group justified its attacks, in which more than 30 people were killed, with the aim of destroying the capitalist social order.