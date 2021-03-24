Weapons found at scene of Boulder King Soopers shooting identified

Mar. 23—Boulder police have identified the weapons found at the scene of a mass shooting that left 10 people dead at a south Boulder King Soopers on Monday as an assault rifle and a semiautomatic handgun, less than two weeks after a district court judge ruled the city could not enforce a ban on assault weapons.

An arrest affidavit released Tuesday morning referred to a responding officer describing the suspect, Ahmad Al Aliwi Alissa, firing an assault rifle. The affidavit also refers to photograph of a pile of belongings the suspect left inside the store that shows a rifle and a semiautomatic handgun.

The affidavit described the weapon as possibly being an AR-15. AR-15's are not considered assault rifles by organizations like the National Shooting Sports Foundation because they are not automatic, though semiautomatic rifles are included in the dictionary definition of the term.

A 20th Judicial District spokesperson declined to provide more information about the weapons identified by investigators.

Boulder City Council members unanimously approved an assault weapons ban in 2018, following the 2018 mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Fla., that killed 17 people.

The ban covers the sale and possession of assault weapons as defined by the city along with bump stocks and magazines that can hold more than 10 rounds, with few exceptions. But even when it passed, city officials were facing legal challenges and acknowledged it could be hard to enforce.

Boulder residents Robert Lynn Chambers and James Michael Jones filed a lawsuit against the city in June 2018, arguing that the ban is invalid because parts of it conflict with state law.

And on March 12, Judge Andrew Hartman ruled that only state or federal laws can prohibit possessing, selling and transferring assault weapons and large capacity magazines, citing state law that prevents local governments from passing laws around firearm and magazine possession.

Story continues

Even before the March 12 ruling, no one was ever cited for violating the ban during the two years it was in place, according to records obtained by the Denver Post.

In the aftermath of the shooting Monday, City Council member Rachel Friend on Twitter called on Rep. Judy Amabile, Rep. Edie Hooton and Sen. Steve Fenberg to regulate assault weapons.

"Hey (Amabile, Hooton and Fenberg,) asking again if you will be taking the necessary steps to regulate assault weapons since you won't change the law to let Boulder do it ourselves," Friend wrote, in all capitalized letters.

On Tuesday, Friend told the Camera she will continue to advocate for the city to appeal the court's ruling and for state lawmakers to roll back the state laws that are hindering Boulder from protecting itself.

"I'm angry that state and federal lawmakers continue to leave communities like ours positioned as vulnerable and unprotected," she said. "It's hurtful and upsetting and it needs to change. It needed to have changed before (Monday)."

The shooting has already spurred some lawmakers to seek a change in state law. According to reporting by the Denver Post, Fenberg is now drafting a bill that would enable cities like Boulder to enact tighter gun restrictions that go beyond state law.

Amabile said she supports banning assault weapons, even before she received 100 emails Tuesday asking her to do so.

"I think the smartest way to do it is at the federal level, because then you couldn't go to Wyoming and buy it and bring it back to Boulder," she said.

The second best option would be a state assault weapons ban, and the third best would be changing state law to allow cities to enact their own rules.

"Obviously that's not very effective because city by city, that's hard to regulate," she said.

Hooton told the Post she would also support a bill to give cities more control over gun laws.