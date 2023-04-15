Weapons, menacing charges for man armed with BB gun shot by Bronx NYPD officers

A man shot and wounded by an NYPD officer in a tense confrontation on elevated subway tracks in the Bronx was armed with a BB gun, police said Friday.

The suspect, Remie Janell Sanchez, faces charges including menacing a police officer, menacing with a weapon, criminal possession of a weapon and criminal trespass on the railroad, said police.

Officers on Thursday responded to multiple 911 calls of “a man with a gun” at the 238th St. No. 1 train station on Broadway in Kingsbridge.

Callers described him as “acting crazy, waving a gun around at a crowd which included children,” NYPD Chief of Transit Michael Kemper said at the scene Thursday.

When cops arrived at about 7:55 p.m., they approached Sanchez, 29, on the platform and ordered him to drop his weapon, Kemper said at the scene.

Ignoring their commands, Sanchez fled south on the catwalk adjacent to the subway tracks, toward a station a few blocks away at 231st St..

Video viewed by the Daily News shows the confrontation between Sanchez and NYPD officers on the catwalk.

“Put it down! Put the gun down!” an officer yells from out of the frame.

Instead of complying, Sanchez then raises what on the video looked like a gun. “Put it down! Put the gun down! Drop the f*cking gun!” an officer screams.

“It was at that point that he pointed the gun again at the officers,” Kemper said at the scene.

One of the officers fired a bullet that hit Sanchez in his left hand, causing him to drop his BB gun.

Medics rushed Sanchez to St. Barnabas Hospital, where he was in stable condition Thursday night.

Sanchez, who lives in Chelsea, has more than one sealed arrest on his record, a source said. In 2022 cops responded to an incident where he was emotionally disturbed in Upper Manhattan, the source added.

With Anna Gratzer