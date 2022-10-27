Weapons trial delayed for the NH father accused in the murder of his daughter, Harmony Montgomery

The search for justice in the alleged murder of a little girl in New Hampshire hit a delay on Thursday.

A judge has decided to grant a delay in the weapons trial of Adam Montgomery, who also faces a separate second-degree murder case in the death of his daughter, Harmony Montgomery.

Adam Montgomery was supposed to face trial on November 7th in the firearms case, which is tied to the wide-ranging investigation into the disappearance of Harmony, whose remains have not been found. Prosecutors allege she was killed by her father in 2019 when she was five years old. Her disappearance wasn’t reported for more than two years.

Police first became aware that Harmony might be missing when they received a call from her mother in November 2021. She had been trying to locate the girl for months, police said. Adam Montgomery, who had custody of Harmony, told police that he brought her to live with her mother in Massachusetts around Thanksgiving 2019.

Earlier this week, Adam pleaded not guilty to the second-degree murder charge. The 32-year-old also pleaded not guilty to falsifying physical evidence, abuse of a corpse, and witness tampering in the death of his daughter.

On Thursday, Adam found himself in court for what was supposed to be a final pre-trial hearing before his planned November trial in the weapons case. Charges include two counts of being armed career criminal, two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm, theft by unauthorized taking, and one count of receiving stolen property, according to court records previously obtained by 25 Investigates.

Prosecutors recently disclosed that Kayla Montgomery, the stepmother of 5-year-old Harmony, identified Adam as the young girl’s killer, according to paperwork filed in the firearms case.

“While interviewing Kayla on June 3, investigators attempted to keep separate the portion of the interview that focused on the defendant and firearms from the portion that focused on Harmony’s murder. However, despite investigators’ efforts, there was significant bleed-over between the topics,” prosecutors said.

On Thursday, the defense attempted to keep that testimony out of Adam Montgomery’s firearms trial.

The judge told the defense she would not do that, however, the judge did allow for a delay in the trial, until after a “structural conference” that will be held on November 22, where the firearms case, the murder case, and a third case alleging Montgomery assaulted his daughter will be discussed.

