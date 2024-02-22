What to wear during an eclipse? Erie Apparel suggests an ultimate sunblock shirt, of course.

It's not unusual to see Erie sports fans sporting their Erie Otters or Erie SeaWolves gear around town, but what about the fans of the upcoming solar eclipse?

Erie is in the path of totality for the 2024 solar eclipse taking place on April 8. This will be the last solar eclipse visible from the United States until 2044.

To commemorate this occasion, VisitErie, Erie’s tourism marketing arm, reached out to Erie Apparel to create the official merchandise for Erie’s total solar eclipse. This collaboration began in June last year.

The Erie Apparel locations, 2309 W. 12th St. and 5800 Peach St., are taking pre-orders for custom-made Erie solar eclipse merchandise. Orders must be placed no later than March 8, a month prior to the eclipse.

The items that can be ordered include:

Erieclipse shirts

PA total eclipse hoodies and shirts

"It's Just a Phase" pint glasses

"I Got Mooned" stickers and shirts

Ultimate sunblock shirts and stickers

Assistant manager Maria Orlanda said that the items will be available in stores sometime in March.

Creating clever, fun products

How does the team at Erie Apparel come up with clever and fun ideas to put on their merchandise?

“Our usual creative involves a lot of mood boarding, subject matter research, along with testing puns and wordplay process until we felt like we had a good mix of designs that fit the widest range of potential customers,” said Greg Straub, co-owner of Erie Apparel.

Erie Apparel is also working with VisitErie and businesses around Erie to provide wholesale items to sell and to ensure merchandise is available before and during the eclipse.

Some notable businesses selling those items include Wegmans and hotels around Erie. Erie Apparel will also be selling eclipse stickers through Romolo Chocolates, 1525 W. 8th St.

“We’re ready to place our bets and make the event as memorable as possible for the amount of visitors Erie is expecting,” said Straub.

If you are looking to get eclipse merchandise ahead of time, you can locate the items on Erie Apparel’s website at erieapparel.co.

You can find other shirts on major distribution sites including Amazon.

Other local organizations creating eclipse apparel include EARS Rabbit Rescue, 2316 W. 38th St., with its "total eclipse of the bun" shirts.

