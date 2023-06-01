Wear Orange To Take a Stand Against Gun Violence

Hadiya's Promise co-founder Cleo Cowley shares the how the loss of her daughter inspired her—and millions nationwide—to speak out about the impact gun violence has on families.

To know my baby girl Hadiya was to love her. She was everyone’s best friend, and she always made people smile. A typical teenager, she loved eating cheeseburgers, reading vampire stories obsessively, and listening to Paramore—she even wanted to dye her hair just like Hayley Williams. She lit up rooms like the bright, yellow, sparkly sequined dress she wore at her eighth grade graduation. She was always impossible to miss.

Hadiya was also a charismatic and talented performer. Without choreography to guide her, she danced like Elaine on Seinfeld. But she was a gifted majorette, and practiced her routines with discipline and precision.



I remember beaming with pride as I watched her march in Washington, D.C. as part of President Obama’s second inaugural celebration in January of 2013. Twirling baton in hand, Hadiya stood out in a crowd of thousands. Like every parent, I was expecting to have countless more moments like that. I thought I’d have more time to watch my child glow with happiness, live out her dreams, and do what she loved.

A little more than a week later, Hadiya was shot and killed on a playground in Chicago. She had just finished final exams at King College Prep High School, and was at the park hanging out with friends when a shooter began firing indiscriminately.

The whole country grieved her loss. Almost immediately, she became a symbol of the violent, unexpected, and random devastation from gun violence. A beautiful ray of light one moment, gone the next. But to me, to her father, to her younger brother Nate, to our family and friends, Hadiya was more than a headline. She was our heart, and she was taken from us too soon.

It’s been ten years since Hadiya’s death, and every morning when I wake up, she is still my first thought. The grief and trauma doesn’t ever go away, I just learned how to live around it.











What hurts the most is thinking about all those moments of happiness she so deserved, but won’t be able to experience. All those goals she’ll never get to reach. Sometimes I walk to my closet and run my hands over the sequins on that bright yellow dress she wore—I imagine I’m saving it for a child she’ll never get to have. My memories of Hadiya, I cherish with my whole soul. But the memories I will not get to experience as a parent, I grieve for every day.









Shortly after Hadiya’s death, her childhood friends decided to commemorate her life by wearing orange, the color hunters wear in the woods to signal “don’t shoot.” I began advocating for gun violence prevention alongside my family, everyone who loved Hadiya, and so many incredible survivors and allies in Chicago and across the country.

And in June 2015, we found a different way to celebrate Hadiya’s birthday. On what would have been the weekend she turned 18, we helped launch the first National Gun Violence Awareness Day and Wear Orange weekend, alongside a broad-based coalition of Hadiya’s friends and supporters and Hadiya's Promise.

Today, Wear Orange is a national, annual campaign that unites survivors, activists, partner organizations, cultural influencers, corporate brands, sports teams, elected officials, faith leaders, students, teachers, parents and hundreds of thousands of Americans around a call to end gun violence. Wear Orange honors Hadiya and the 120 people who are shot and killed every day in America, as well as the hundreds more who are wounded and the countless others who witness acts of gun violence.

It’s been amazing to me to see how Hadiya’s legacy lives on as Wear Orange expands year after year, with hundreds of events taking place across every state that uplift the voices of survivors and gun violence prevention advocates. I’ve seen everything from community gatherings and beautification projects to food drives, to turning schools and landmarks orange.

All of this orange means that Hadiya is not forgotten. It means that my baby continues to shine. And it means that so many across this country are demanding a safer future for themselves, their children, and their communities. Our kids should be free to go to the playground without fear of being shot. They should be free to go to school, movie theaters, malls and concerts. We all deserve to live free from fear of gun violence. We all deserve futures filled with happiness and sparkle, and that’s what Wear Orange is all about.

This year, Hadiya’s 26th birthday and National Gun Violence Awareness Day is on Friday, June 2, and will kick off the rest of Wear Orange weekend over June 3 and 4. While I wish with everything I have we could sing happy birthday to her, it warms my heart to know that so many across the country will once again be celebrating her life and what she stood for.

Join me this weekend by texting ORANGE to 644-33, posting on social media with #WearOrange, or attending an event in your community. Through all of us, standing shoulder to shoulder and calling for a safer America, Hadiya’s spirit lives on.

Cleopatra Cowley is the mother of Nathaniel Jr. and Hadiya Pendleton and the Co-Founder of Hadiya’s Promise, a gun violence prevention organization in Chicago.

