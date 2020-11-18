Wearable Patch Market Size Worth $12.3 Billion By 2027: Grand View Research, Inc.

·5 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global wearable patch market size is expected to reach USD 12.3 billion by 2027, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. The market is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2020 to 2027. Wearable Patch is attached to the skin and can be worn for a couple of hours to weeks. In recent years these patches have become more popular and are most widely used for drug delivery or patient monitoring, and sports. They are also used to deliver medication such as nicotine and to treat various chronic diseases. Various companies are investing in this technology to gain a competitive advantage.

Key suggestions from the report:

  • The connected wearable segment dominated the market in 2019 and accounted for a revenue share of around 76.3% owing to increasing demand for electronic skin in developing countries

  • The clinical segment is anticipated to register the fastest growth rate of 6.4% over the forecast period

  • The clinical segment accounted for the highest revenue share of 50.5% in 2019 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance due to increasing investment in R&D of the medical device

  • North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of 35.5% in 2019. This can be attributed to the rapid increase in the development of smart patches to meet the growing demand for efficient healthcare in the country

Read 140 page research report with ToC on "Wearable Patch Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Regular Wearable, Connected Wearable), By Application (Clinical, Non-clinical), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2020 - 2027'' at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/wearable-patch-market

The connected wearable patch segment accounted for the highest market share in 2019. It has wireless connectivity features that help in monitoring the health of patients and delivering drugs accordingly. The factors responsible for the growth of the segment are growing concern among people related to their health and the increasing aging population with chronic diseases. Also, technological developments to boost the connected wearable patch with more data accuracy and features are anticipated to bring new advanced opportunities for the market in the coming future.

Based on the application, the clinical segment shares the highest market during the estimated period. It helps to gather information on a regular basis and then transforms data to connected devices such as laptops and smartphones so that the physicians have access to a real-time, continuous flow of data, which can avert patient worsening.

North America held the highest revenue share of 35.5% in 2019 due to its rising aging population, technological improvement in electronic skin, and increasing investment in R&D. In addition, increasing collaborations between hospitals, academic institutions, and widespread R&D activities at the industrial and academic level and increase in the scope of biomedical applications, have fueled the market growth. Moreover, the presence of major players in the region contributed to market growth.

Grand View Research has segmented the global wearable patch market based on technology, application, and region:

  • Wearable Patch Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

  • Wearable Patch Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

  • Wearable Patch Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 - 2027)

List of Key Players of Wearable Patch Market

  • AliveCor, Inc.

  • VivaLNK, Inc.

  • Cardiac Insight Inc.

  • VitalConnect

  • LifeSignals, Inc.

  • L'Oreal Group

  • Dexcom, Inc.

  • GENTAG, Inc.

  • Abbott Laboratories

  • Koninklijke Philips N.V.

  • Sensium Healthcare Ltd

  • Leaf Healthcare, Inc.

  • Qualcomm Technologies, Inc.

  • Medtronic Plc

  • Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc.

  • iRhythm Technologies, Inc.

  • Laparoscopic Devices Market – Increasing the prevalence of diseases, such as colorectal cancer, will also drive the market. Colorectal cancer includes symptoms, such as constipation, diarrhea, blood in feces, blood coming from rectum, and a lump in the abdomen.

  • Dental Turbine Market – As per the Global Burden of Disease Study in 2017, it is estimated that 3.5 billion people around the world are suffering from oral diseases. Caries in permanent teeth is the most common condition. The high prevalence of tooth decay is anticipated to fuel the growth of the market for dental turbines.

  • Bipolar Forceps MarketThe market for bipolar forceps is majorly driven by factors such as the growing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing inclination for minimally invasive procedures, and the technological advancements catering to patient requirements.

Gain access to Grand View Compass, our BI enabled intuitive market research database of 10,000+ reports

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James
Corporate Sales Specialist, USA
Grand View Research, Inc.
Phone: +1-415-349-0058
Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519
Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com
Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com
Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Cision
Cision

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wearable-patch-market-size-worth-12-3-billion-by-2027-grand-view-research-inc-301175644.html

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.

