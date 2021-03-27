How wearable pods designed to keep spectators dry at sporting events came to be used by drive-thru workers at Chick-fil-A and Dunkin'

Mary Meisenzahl
·3 min read
cfa distance
Rick Pescovitz

  • Under the Weather produces weatherproof pods.

  • Most customers were sports fans and festival goers, but it pivoted to fit around COVID changes.

  • Drive-thru and curbside workers at Dunkin, Chick-fil-A, and Olive Garden have used them.

  • See more stories on Insider's business page.

You might have seen them on your most recent trip through the Chick-fil-A drive-thru, on a plane, or at a kid's sporting event. Under the Weather Pods are weather-resistant, screened-in structure that can be worn or sat in.

Rick Pescovitz designed the first pod in 2010 after he got the idea from an experience he had sheltering in a Porta Potty from bad weather during his daughter's soccer game. The Porta Potty inspired the shape of the original pod, which was made based on a laundry basket with a steel wire structure, Pescovitz told Insider.

nevada soccer
Rick Pescovitz

The pods, which now come in more than 30 variations, were originally a big hit with parents like Pescovitz, and tailgaters, he said. Under the Weather began reaching out to crossing guards and ticket takers too, and business picked up in 2014. Since those early days, the company has sold a few hundred thousand pods according to Pescovitz

Read more: Chick-fil-A's out-of-control drive-thru lines have it facing off against local businesses and battling lawsuits

When COVID hit the US in March 2020, it could have been disastrous for the niche company. Before the pandemic, 90% of customers were sports fans and music festival attendees, Pescovitz, said, and February through May was the busiest season. COVID essentially shut down all of the company's usual business, and they were forced to pivot.

IntubationPodMinn
Rick Pescovitz

Peskovitz saw the need for PPE on the news and he thought, "we could do something like that." Within four weeks Under the Weather had come up with a concept, samples, and the final product of the intubation pod, which provides extra protection for healthcare workers during one of the most potentially contagious procedures. Under the Weather donated and sold these pods to hospitals and EMTs.

Under the weather pods
Under the Weather Pods. Under the Weather.

The wearable line has been the most popular since the start of the pandemic due to the rise of curbside pickup, Peskovitz told Insider. He says 25 to 30,000 sales can be directly attributed to COVID. Some Chick-fil-a locations use the walking pods for drive-thru and curbside employees, a deal that Peskovitz says has been "really good for us."

Many people are "uncomfortable or too prideful," to wear the pods, one Indiana Chick-fil-A employee told Insider. However, he likes them, saying "it keeps us dry, keeps iPads dry, blocks out the wind, and makes it more tolerable."

NJ covid test
Rick Pescovitz

As drive-thru and curbside pickup continues to grow in importance, other brands are testing out the pods. Dunkin' and Dutch Bros. Coffee have rolled them out, and they're being tested at Portillos, Olive Garden, and Outback Steakhouse.

In the future, Peskovitz says he wants Under the Weather to grow sales to businesses and work with corporate chains directly, rather than finding interested franchisees to sell to separately. Private buyers can purchase pods directly from Under the Weather, or from Amazon, Dick's Sporting Goods, or Walmart.

Do you have a story to share about a retail or restaurant chain? Email this reporter at mmeisenzahl@businessinsider.com.

Read the original article on Business Insider

Recommended Stories

  • Cruises will remain banned, CDC says, as industry pressure to restart heats up

    Despite increasing pressure from the cruise industry and its allies in government, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention plans to prevent cruises from U.S. ports for the foreseeable future.

  • Now vaccinated, older adults emerge from COVID hibernation

    Bill Griffin waited more than a year for this moment: Newly vaccinated, he embraced his 3-year-old granddaughter for the first time since the pandemic began. Spring has arrived with sunshine and warmer weather, and many older adults who have been vaccinated, like Griffin, are emerging from COVID-19-imposed hibernation. From shopping in person or going to the gym to bigger milestones like visiting family, the people who were once most at risk from COVID-19 are beginning to move forward with getting their lives on track.

  • Tiger King: Joe Exotic’s husband filing for divorce, saying lack of Trump pardon ‘dashed hopes’

    The Tiger King didn’t just lose his best chance at freedom when Donald Trump’s hotly-anticipated pardon never came, he lost his marriage. Husband Dillon Passage confirmed in a series of Instagram posts on Friday that he was filing for divorce from the Netflix star. Attorney for Mr Exotic, Francisco Hernandez, told TMZ that he is distraught after speaking to him in prison.

  • The Best Beauty and Fashion Finds From Nordstrom's Spring Sale

    Dior Beauty is 50% off. From Harper's BAZAAR

  • You could eat 453 servings of strawberries and still not have an effect from pesticides

    Like most registered dietitians, I have spent a good part of my professional like providing reasons, tips and encouragement about eating more fruits and vegetables.

  • TikTok of Woman Unknowingly Holding Venomous Octopus Goes Viral: 'Cheers for Still Being Alive'

    "There were about three of us passing him around," the TikTok user said about handling the blue-ringed octopus, adding that she didn't think "anything of it" at the time

  • The Latest: Brazil daily deaths near 4,000 amid virus surge

    Restrictions on activity they implemented last year were half-hearted and consistently sabotaged by President Jair Bolsonaro. Brazil’s state-run science and technology institute, Fiocruz, on Tuesday called for a 14-day lockdown to reduce transmission. Delivery delays from AstraZeneca have slowed vaccines, with only 2% of the nation fully vaccinated.

  • 'The earlier you act, the more impact': how Seattle tech industry led on Covid

    Technology companies rallied to apply their expertise as King county went from the US center of the pandemic to one of the country’s lowest death rates Dr Amy Portacci reaches out to catch a baseball health workers were invited to the T-Mobile Park, the home of the Seattle Mariners baseball team, on Monday as a thank you for their work. Photograph: Ted S Warren/AP Last year, four days after the first recorded Covid-19 death in the United States was reported in Kirkland, Washington, just east of Seattle, Microsoft leaders jumped into action – recommending that their employees in the area work from home. Two days later, Amazon made a similar declaration. Combined, their announcements affected more than 100,000 employees in this Pacific north-west tech hub and came days before the Washington state governor’s first major Covid mandate and more than a week before the US president declared an emergency for Covid. The move by two of the largest tech companies in the region as the area suddenly found itself at the center of the country’s coronavirus pandemic set the tone for other local businesses, explained Dr Christopher Murray, director of the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME), a research center that produces a wide array of projections on Covid. “That made it much more likely that everybody else would send people home. And that meant that we got the anticipatory decline in the transmission sooner, even sooner than the state mandates came in,” he told the Guardian. “And I think that – as sort of trendsetters – was a really important thing as large employers in the region.” He added: “What we have learned is that the earlier you act, the more impact it has on transmission. Getting ahead of transmission really makes a very big difference.” King county has gone from having the most coronavirus deaths in the US, to the lowest death rate when compared with the 20 most populous counties in the country, according to data sent to the Guardian from Johns Hopkins University. The New York Times also reported earlier this month that the Seattle area has the lowest death rate when compared with the 20 largest metropolitan regions in the US. The county also has the lowest rate of cases per million people. While many factors have surely contributed to such a significant change, health and business experts in the region point to the role that the local tech industry has played from the virus’s earliest days. From Microsoft and Amazon to Qumulo and Tableau, these companies worked across sectors and in some cases with key competitors to spearhead and support the effort to combat this deadly virus and help those most affected by it in their own backyard. There were the employees from Amperity, an AI-powered data management company in Seattle, who helped build a website for The Plate Fund, which supports out-of-work restaurant workers, and also Facebook Seattle’s donation of over 85,000 gloves, masks and thermometers to through the King county regional donations connector. There was also Tableau, which developed the data visualization software that King county has used to spread awareness about the virus, and SmartSheet, a software company in Bellevue, just east of Seattle, which started offering its coronavirus preparedness template set free. Traffic is light in downtown Seattle on 6 March 2020 on the day Amazon joined Microsoft in asking its workers to stay home. Photograph: Ted S Warren/AP “I would definitely say they’ve had a big impact,” said Dr Jay Shendure, a geneticist at the University of Washington School of Medicine who was involved in the detection of the first reporting of a case of community transmission in the US. “From the point of view of being major employers, through kind of effectively philanthropic support of the community through the crisis. And through, kind of, some of these activities that leverage their capabilities in terms of the actual tech itself.” He gave the example of WA Notify, a contact tracing tool for the state that has enrolled more than a quarter of the population in its first few months. It came out of the CommonCircle app, which was initially developed through UW Computer Science and Microsoft Research. Microsoft and Amazon also stepped in, Shendure said, when it came to the Seattle Coronavirus Assessment Network (Scan), a research study examining how the virus is spreading throughout the region (Shendure is also one of its principal investigators). While Amazon shipped almost 4,000 testing kits, Microsoft created the Scan HealthBot, which gives epidemiologists a simple way to gather important information from those being tested. But Shendure did note the issue of equity during the pandemic in this region and beyond when it comes to testing, access to care and the toll the virus takes on some communities compared with others. Research shows communities of color are at increased risk for the virus and have been disproportionately affected. One way that disparity can manifest, he explained, is when it comes to access to technology and the many digital tools that are particularly helpful in combating coronavirus. Michael Schutzler, CEO of the Washington Technology Industry Association, said beginning on 3 March last year, a group of more than 100 CEOs from local tech companies in the state started holding near-weekly virtual meetings to discuss the virus and how they could help. They contributed laptops, donated to relief organizations and connected with public officials so they could offer whatever assistance might be most needed. But one of their first key discussions was surrounding in-person work. “We shut our operation down immediately and told our members, ‘here’s what we’re doing, here’s why we’re doing it, and we think you should really seriously consider doing the same thing’ … And we helped encourage a lot of people to shut down long before there was a lockdown order,” said Schutzler. A few weeks later when it became clear just how big an impact Covid and its resulting shutdowns were going to have on the Seattle area, another group of about 20 community members came together to quickly launch a fundraising effort called All In Seattle. It was meant to “raise awareness for the need and to help people, inspire people to donate right away to organizations that are helping already”, explained Jill Singh, a community volunteer, who along with her husband, Rajeev Singh, CEO of the local healthcare tech company, Accolade, was instrumental in this work. With the help of employees from Accolade, as well as Amperity, they created a website and started getting the word out over social media. Within 72 hours, they had raised $27m from 200 donors, including such tech giants as Jeff Bezos of Amazon, Satya Nadella of Microsoft, Adam Selipsky of Tableau and Rich Barton of Zillow – and directed that funding to a wide array of local organizations. Although much of the initial effort from the local tech industry was done with an eye toward the immediate community, the impact tended to have a much broader reach. Carolyn Traub, an interpreter, receives a vaccine while holding her dog, Phoebe, at a mobile coronavirus vaccine clinic for deaf and blind people, organized by Swedish Medical Center in Seattle earlier this month. Photograph: David Ryder/Reuters IHME, which is based in Seattle, released its US Covid-19 forecasts for every state in the US on 26 March, which were the first state-level projections of their kind. Murray explained that within two days their results started being used at White House press briefings and their website traffic burgeoned into the millions. Recognizing the need to continue to quickly put out this data, they turned to Microsoft to help them fast-track their modeling and Qumulo, a local data storage company, to help with data growth. Then Redapt, a nearby technology solutions provider, donated a much-needed $200,000 GPU server for them to use for this work. According to data provided to the Guardian by IHME, King county’s average number of deaths is expected to decline starting in April and hit zero by October. Its number of cases is expected to follow a similar trajectory. But with new variants popping up and restrictions being lifted (Microsoft announced on Monday that it would give employees in the Seattle area the option to start working in the offices), it’s difficult to know what the future holds. One place to look to as the pandemic continues to play out will be the relationships between the tech and health industry. Matt McIlwain, managing director for Madrona Venture Group and a board member of Fred Hutchinson Cancer Research Center, said these trusted relationships had been a key factor in Seattle’s work to combat the virus over the last year. “That, I think, really helped the Seattle community come together, work together and solve problems, you know, that were important to solve.”

  • Arkansas Governor Signs Bill That Allows Medical Workers to Deny LGBTQ Patients

    Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchison signed a bill on Friday that will allow doctors to refuse to treat people based on their religious and moral beliefs.

  • NJ gym owner stirs up more controversy with latest tweet

    The New Jersey gym owner who made headlines for defying New Jersey's stay-at-home order, is stirring up more controversy as he encourages people not to get vaccinated.

  • Nikola Jokic has 37 points, Nuggets beat Pelicans 113-108

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) Nikola Jokic had 37 points and nine assists and the Denver Nuggets outlasted the New Orleans Pelicans 113-108 in a tight fourth quarter Friday night. Michael Porter Jr. scored 25 points, and Jamal Murray had 23 points and 11 assists for the Nuggets.

  • Black People Will Swim is ‘smashing’ racist stereotypes with swim lessons

    The woman-run swimming initiative is smashing the racist stereotype that Black people don't swim. The post Black People Will Swim is ‘smashing’ racist stereotypes with swim lessons appeared first on In The Know.

  • IRS: Your COVID face masks and hand sanitizer are tax-deductible

    Items that protect you from the virus are medical expenses, the tax agency says.

  • I made Ina Garten's 'outrageous' garlic bread and it's my new favorite side dish

    Ina Garten's "outrageous" garlic bread lives up to its name in the best way, and I'll be making it for dinner parties for years to come.

  • UN renews mandate of North Korea experts, asks missile probe

    The U.N. Security Council unanimously adopted a resolution Friday to renew the mandate of U.N. experts monitoring sanctions against North Korea hours after members met to discuss Pyongyang’s latest test firings of banned ballistic missiles. The ballistic missile launches were the first since President Joe Biden took office on Jan. 20 and appeared aimed at increasing pressure on his administration while nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang remain stalled. Negotiations faltered after the second summit between North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and then-President Donald Trump collapsed in February 2019 when the Americans rejected North Korean demands for major sanctions relief in exchange for a partial surrender of its nuclear capabilities.

  • Dana White: Dustin Poirier made right call wanting trilogy fight with Conor McGregor

    UFC president Dana White said Dustin Poirier made a smart decision wanting a trilogy fight with Conor McGregor.

  • 3 secrets to painting a colorful home, according to an interior designer known for bold wall murals

    Richard O'Gorman, who repainted his entire house in vibrant colors, showed us how he gets his creative juices flowing. Hint: booze is involved.

  • 20-year-old spearheads global movement to clean up trash: 'It's so easy for people to ignore this crisis'

    Sharona Shnayder is a Nigerian and Israeli climate activist and founder of Tuesdays for Trash.

  • Suez Canal Traffic Snarl Is Making Shipping Costs Skyrocket

    (Bloomberg) -- Supply Lines is a daily newsletter that tracks trade and supply chains disrupted by the pandemic. Sign up here.How much is the epic traffic jam in the Suez Canal costing the world? The short answer: a lot.It’s going to be tough to come up with a single figure that covers everything, and much will depend on how long the massive cargo ship remains stuck in the waterway. But here’s what’s already skyrocketed in price since the Ever Given ran aground Tuesday, blocking $10 billion of oil and goods that sail through the passage on a typical day.The charterer of a very-large crude carrier is racking up charges of between $30,000 to $80,000 a day to park the tanker off Suez waiting for the canal to open, according to data published by Fearnleys, a shipbroker.The cost to ship a 40-foot container from China to Europe has climbed to about $8,000, almost quadruple the figure a year ago.Earnings for very large crude carriers, or VLCCs, hauling oil from the Middle East to China rose to $1,371 a day, registering a profit for only the second day in more than seven weeks. And that route isn’t even affected by the logjam in the Suez Canal.Suezmax vessels, which typically carry 1 million barrels of oil, are now getting about $17,000 a day, the most since June 2020.Caterpillar Inc., the U.S.’s largest machinery producer and one of the biggest in the world, is facing shipment delays due to the Suez Canal blockage and is even considering airlifting products if necessary.With the canal potentially out of commission for weeks, shippers are now weighing the cost of rerouting their vessels around Africa. It’s not an easy decision. Sailing around the Cape of Good Hope adds 6,000 miles (9,650 kilometers) to the journey, and fuel costs alone would be about $300,000 for a supertanker delivering Middle East oil to Europe.(Adds cost of parking a tanker in first bullet point.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GOP lawmakers seek greater control over local elections

    Threats to fine county election officials and overturn results. In addition to their nationwide efforts to limit access to the ballot, Republican lawmakers in some states are moving to gain greater control over the local mechanics of elections, from voter registration all the way to certifying results. The bills, which have already become law in Georgia and Iowa, resurrect elements of former President Donald Trump's extraordinary campaign to subvert his loss, when his backers openly floated the notion of having legislatures override the will of the voters and launched legal challenges against measures that made it easier to vote during the coronavirus pandemic.