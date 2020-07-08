Wearable sam® Device Accelerates Healing and Relieves Pain; Free-Of-Charge for Active Duty Military and Veterans

The Safe, Non-Invasive Ultrasound Treatment Is Clinically Proven and FDA Approved for Reducing and Treating Pain

TRUMBULL, Conn., July 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Active duty military and veterans can now get accelerated healing and effective pain relief from the sam® wearable device by ZetrOZ Systems. This safe, non-invasive ultrasound treatment is clinically proven and FDA approved for reducing and treating pain. Members of the military enjoy all of the benefits free-of-charge with a prescription.

Active duty military and veterans often suffer from chronic pain inflicted by years of taxing physical labor. The physical demands of their job can create a lifetime of pain and suffering. Prior to the creation of sam®, the available options were limited to expensive surgery and medication. Now, however, members of the military can free themselves from the burden of pain simply by wearing the user-friendly, non-intrusive device for just four hours per day.

Jerry Hines of the SFA Command Chapter LX served in Central and South America with the seventh special forces group in the 1980s and 1990s. Hines obtained sam® through the Tampa United States Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to treat shoulder pain without the use of surgery or opioid medication. Joint osteoarthritis adversely affected his quality of life prior to receiving the ultrasound treatment.

"sam® has changed my life for the better. I am now able to enjoy activities with my grandkids and sam® makes me feel younger!" Hines said.

sam® treats the following:

Arthritis and joint pain

Back and muscle pain

Post-operative recovery and pain management

Tendinitis of the shoulder, elbow, knee and ankle

VA healthcare providers can prescribe sam® to their patients. sam® is made in the United States and approved by the United States government to treat active duty service members and veterans. The miniaturized wearable ultrasound technology has been cleared by the Research and Development Program in Washington, D.C. focused on the National Veterans Pain Initiative.

Active duty military and veterans can contact a patient navigator at 888-202-9831 or info@samrecover.com and they will assist the soldier or veteran with obtaining their free sam® device.

About ZetrOZ Systems

ZetrOZ Systems is an FDA cGMP and ISO 13585 medical technology company headquartered in the southern coastal region of Connecticut. The organization also has manufacturing facilities across the United States. ZetrOZ Systems produced UltrOZ®, sam® Sport and sam® Pro 2.0 to provide safe and effective treatment options for prevalent conditions such as arthritis. Learn more at zetroz.com and samrecover.com.

