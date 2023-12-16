Weather Alert Day across much of Central Florida

7:30 a.m. UPDATE

WFTV Meteorologists have issued a Weather Alert Day for Saturday and Sunday.

The WFTV Channel Storm Team expects conditions to deteriorate throughout Saturday afternoon, with a strong chance of severe storms developing late Saturday overnight into Sunday morning.

Gusty winds and dangerous surf will continue to pound Central Florida beaches now through the weekend.

Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said an area of low pressure is forecasted to move across Florida overnight.

As the low approaches, we’ll have an increased chance for rain, with an isolated chance of severe weather.

Crimi expects the worst weather to move across the area this evening and overnight with heavy rain, likely.

And the possibility of some areas seeing 2 to 5 inches of rain with some seeing as much as 5 to 7 inches.

Isolated severe storms are possible and damaging winds and isolated tornadoes will be what we’ll really be watching out for.

“Sunday, the system will move quickly across Florida but leave breezy and cooler conditions,” Meteorologist Kassandra Crimi said. “The drier air moves in and next week will be pleasantly cool.”

