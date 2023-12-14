Weather Alert Day: We could see tropical storm-like conditions this weekend

Chief meteorologist Tom Terry on Wednesday afternoon declared a Weather Alert Day for both Saturday and Sunday.

Terry said a strong low will form in the Gulf of Mexico and move over Florida from late Saturday through early Sunday, bringing tropical storm-like conditions to Central Florida.

“This likely won’t be tropical in nature,” he said.

But we can expect to see 2 to 5 inches of rain, wind gusts in excess of 40 to 50 mph, coastal erosion and flooding, and wave run-up. A few tornadoes are also possible.

See preliminary timing below:

Saturday afternoon

Expect increasing rain during the Cure Bowl as well as wave run-up and beach erosion along Central Florida’s coastline.

The storm threat will increase after Saturday’s sunset.

Saturday evening

Heavy rain, wind gusts exceeding 40 to 50 mph and several tornadoes are possible as the Gulf low approaches.

Wave run-up and beach erosion is forecast along the coast, especially during high tide.

Sunday morning

By this time, the Gulf low will likely have moved onshore and will be over open Atlantic waters later in the day.

There could be the threat for severe weather in the northern portions of our region, and we will still see some gusty and rainy conditions to start the day.

Photos: Storms rip through Tennessee

MADISON, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 10: A child's ride-on vehicle is seen amongst downed tree branches in the aftermath of a tornado on December 10, 2023 in Madison, Tennessee. Multiple long-track tornadoes were reported in northwest Tennessee on December 9th causing multiple deaths and injuries and widespread damage. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

MADISON, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 10: A damaged electrical substation is seen in the aftermath of a tornado on December 10, 2023 in Madison, Tennessee. Multiple long-track tornadoes were reported in northwest Tennessee on December 9th causing multiple deaths and injuries and widespread damage. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

MADISON, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 10: A destroyed home is seen in the aftermath of a tornado on December 10, 2023 in Madison, Tennessee. Multiple long-track tornadoes were reported in northwest Tennessee on December 9th causing multiple deaths and injuries and widespread damage. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

MADISON, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 10: A single standing wall of the nave of Sabbath Day Church of God in Christ is seen in the aftermath of a tornado on December 10, 2023 in Madison, Tennessee. Multiple long-track tornadoes were reported in northwest Tennessee on December 9th causing multiple deaths and injuries and widespread damage. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

MADISON, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 10: A destroyed home is seen in the aftermath of a tornado on December 10, 2023 in Madison, Tennessee. Multiple long-track tornadoes were reported in northwest Tennessee on December 9th causing multiple deaths and injuries and widespread damage. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

MADISON, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 10: Dolls and other belongings are strewn about in a yard in the aftermath of a tornado on December 10, 2023 in Madison, Tennessee. Multiple long-track tornadoes were reported in northwest Tennessee on December 9th causing multiple deaths and injuries and widespread damage. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

Storm damage on Nesbitt Lane in Madison, Tennessee, on Saturday.

MADISON, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 10: In an aerial view, the interior of a home is seen after its roof has been torn off in the aftermath of a tornado on December 10, 2023 in Madison, Tennessee. Multiple long-track tornadoes were reported in northwest Tennessee on December 9th causing multiple deaths and injuries and widespread damage. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

MADISON, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 10: In an aerial view, downed trees and a destroyed home are seen in the aftermath of a tornado on December 10, 2023 in Madison, Tennessee. Multiple long-track tornadoes were reported in northwest Tennessee on December 9th causing multiple deaths and injuries and widespread damage. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

MADISON, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 10: In an aerial view, a mobile home park where three people perished is seen in the aftermath of a tornado on December 10, 2023 in Madison, Tennessee. Multiple long-track tornadoes were reported in northwest Tennessee on December 9th causing multiple deaths and injuries and widespread damage. (Photo by Jon Cherry/Getty Images)

A single standing wall of the nave of Sabbath Day Church of God in Christ is seen in the aftermath of a tornado on Dec. 10, 2023, in Madison, Tennessee.

A youth sits on the collapsed wall of Sabbath Day Church of God in Christ in the aftermath of a tornado on Dec. 10, 2023, in Madison, Tennessee.

A child stands in the window of the Martin residence in the aftermath of a tornado on Dec. 10, 2023, in Madison, Tennessee.

A resident cooks food in their driveway in the aftermath of a tornado on Dec. 10, 2023, in Madison, Tennessee.

Residents and visitors work to clear debris in search of pets and belongings of a destroyed home in the aftermath of a tornado on Dec. 10, 2023, in Clarksville, Tennessee.

A resident of Clarksville, Tennessee, lifts a board to add to a pile in search of pets and belongings of a destroyed home in the aftermath of a tornado on Dec. 10, 2023.

A destroyed home is seen in the aftermath of a tornado on Dec. 10, 2023, in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Rows of heavily damaged homes are seen in the aftermath of a tornado on Dec. 10, 2023, in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Residents and visitors work to clear debris in search of pets and belongings of a destroyed home in Clarksville, Tennessee.

Residents and visitors work to clear debris in Clarksville, Tennessee.