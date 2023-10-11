Weather Alert Day: Severe thunderstorms, tornadoes possible tonight in Central Florida
A Weather Alert Day is in effect for late Wednesday and early Thursday in Central Florida.
A Weather Alert Day is in effect for late Wednesday and early Thursday in Central Florida.
TikTok is making changes to its Effect Creator Rewards program. These changes will affect creators of viral filters and effects.
Wall Street is looking ahead to consumer inflation data on Thursday for more insight into the Fed's next move.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus reveals three forwards he's avoiding in drafts for the upcoming NBA season.
Kai Jones has been away from the team this fall due to “personal reasons,” and he posted earlier this week that he wanted to be traded.
Here are the best deals on iPads and tablets that you can get for October Prime Day 2023.
Walk this way: Adidas, Skechers, Asics, Reebok, Ryka, Puma and Rockport — starting at just $25.
We cherry-picked Prime Day deals worth snapping up: Apple, Shark, the latest Lightning deals and more.
Here's a category of deals that might just be your secret weapon against the ever-looming threat of inflation: gift cards for groceries and restaurants.
Kelce discussed the dangers of turf during a podcast episode released hours before the Chiefs injury report.
You have to be quick!
Score up to 70% off a cool phone mount for the car, plus Hanes sweats for an absurd $6, an $18 massage gun and a boatload more.
With poor air quality across the country, now's the time to get multi-room protection from wildfire smoke, dust and other allergens.
Paulo Costa is not medically cleared to fight Khamzat Chimaev on Oct. 21 in the co-main event of UFC 294, so former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman accepted the bout. The winner will fight next for the middleweight title, UFC CEO Dana White said.
House Majority Leader Steve Scalise won a significant victory in his quest to become speaker as he gained the support of a majority of House Republicans and overcame a challenge from Rep. Jim Jordan.
Use this delightful discount to save big and ease your lower body aches and pains.
If you're in the market for a new winter coat, this one is a solid buy, and even better when it's on sale. The post The famous ‘Amazon coat’ is finally on sale for less than $100 during the October Prime Day event appeared first on In The Know.
Grab massive markdowns on TVs, headphones and laptops, plus all-time low prices on AirPods Pro and Echo Dot.
Here are the best deals on Apple gadgets, including AirPods, iPads and more, that you can get for Amazon's October Prime day.
Get the Rolex look without the hefty price tag. This best-selling designer watch also makes the perfect gift without breaking the bank!
Fall is in full swing and winter's just a couple of months away, so now is the best time to snag these space heater deals.