Weather Alert Day: Strong storms possible overnight

First the rain, then the storms.

Rain has been widespread today, but that is not why the Weather Alert Day was issued for the weekend.

Meteorologist George Waldenberger said it’s because strong storms are possible tonight as the center of the storm system gets closer and then passes Florida.

The current track of low pressures schedules it to pass just to the north of Central Florida overnight through Sunday morning.

That puts Central Florida under a risk of isolated strong to severe storms, which could include damaging winds, or even a tornado warning tonight and overnight.

Severe weather won’t happen everywhere, but be ready if you get a storm warning overnight. Severe Weather Center 9 will be monitoring the storm.

Also, note that 2-4 inches of rain are likely with isolated higher amounts.

Surf is rough at the beaches, and the winds will get stronger as the storm passes.

Any rain will end early Sunday morning, and it’ll stay gusty and get cooler by the end of the day.

WFTV Meteorologists have issued a Weather Alert Day for Saturday and Sunday.

